close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nadella disputes Musk's claim, says Microsoft not controlling OpenAI

The Microsoft CEO said OpenAI's board was steering the ship, contradicting Musk, who pulled out of the startup years ago and has advocated slowing AI development over potential ethical concerns

Bloomberg
Satya Nadella (Photo: Bloomberg)

Satya Nadella (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft Corp. is not in control of OpenAI, Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in an interview aired Tuesday, disputing the allegation by Elon Musk.
 
Musk had claimed that Microsoft, by virtue of its multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, was effectively in control of the startup. Nadella pushed back on that claim and went further in saying that small players very much have a chance to compete against large firms like his and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

The Microsoft CEO said OpenAI’s board was steering the ship, contradicting Musk, who pulled out of the startup years ago and has advocated slowing AI development over potential ethical concerns.
“OpenAI is very grounded in their mission of being controlled by a nonprofit board,” Nadella said. “We have a non-controlling interest in it, we have a great commercial partnership in it.”

The ability of smaller companies to break into AI will “depend on product-market fit” and it’s not guaranteed that Microsoft and Google will be “the only two games in town,” Nadella said.
Nadella pointed to search as an example of how AI has sparked fresh competition in a space dominated by Google’s engine.

Also Read

Satya Nadella takes aim at Google, discusses $10 bn investment with OpenAI

Microsoft freezes salaries of full-time workers due to economic uncertainty

India will lead in AI use for solving 'real' issues, says Satya Nadella

AI chatbots will boost productivity, empower artists: Satya Nadella

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 million

APSEZ sets new record, handles highest ever rail cargo of 121 MMT in FY23

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Suzlon gets order of 33 wind turbines from Vibrant for 99 MW energy project

Jio to cross 500 mn subscriber mark by FY26, maintain market leadership


“Who would have thought? Last year if you were sitting here and somebody had said to you, ‘well, you know what, there will be a real contest around search and people may actually even dream that there’s an alternative to Google,’” Nadella said, citing Bing and ChatGPT as rising competitors. 
“There are lots of other folks who have entered the search market. That to me ought to be celebrated,” he said.
Topics : Elon Musk Satya Nadella Microsoft

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 million

IBM
2 min read

APSEZ sets new record, handles highest ever rail cargo of 121 MMT in FY23

Adani Ports, APSEZ
2 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Suzlon gets order of 33 wind turbines from Vibrant for 99 MW energy project

Suzlon Energy
2 min read

Jio to cross 500 mn subscriber mark by FY26, maintain market leadership

jio, reliance jio
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon