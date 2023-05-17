

Musk had claimed that Microsoft, by virtue of its multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, was effectively in control of the startup. Nadella pushed back on that claim and went further in saying that small players very much have a chance to compete against large firms like his and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Microsoft Corp. is not in control of OpenAI, Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in an interview aired Tuesday, disputing the allegation by Elon Musk.



“OpenAI is very grounded in their mission of being controlled by a nonprofit board,” Nadella said. “We have a non-controlling interest in it, we have a great commercial partnership in it.” The Microsoft CEO said OpenAI’s board was steering the ship, contradicting Musk, who pulled out of the startup years ago and has advocated slowing AI development over potential ethical concerns.



Nadella pointed to search as an example of how AI has sparked fresh competition in a space dominated by Google’s engine. The ability of smaller companies to break into AI will “depend on product-market fit” and it’s not guaranteed that Microsoft and Google will be “the only two games in town,” Nadella said.

Also Read Satya Nadella takes aim at Google, discusses $10 bn investment with OpenAI Microsoft freezes salaries of full-time workers due to economic uncertainty India will lead in AI use for solving 'real' issues, says Satya Nadella AI chatbots will boost productivity, empower artists: Satya Nadella Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally' IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 million APSEZ sets new record, handles highest ever rail cargo of 121 MMT in FY23 Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report Suzlon gets order of 33 wind turbines from Vibrant for 99 MW energy project Jio to cross 500 mn subscriber mark by FY26, maintain market leadership