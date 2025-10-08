Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 09:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Momentum for Ukraine peace after Putin-Trump summit faded, says Russia

Momentum for Ukraine peace after Putin-Trump summit faded, says Russia

Trump and Putin met at a Cold War-era air force base in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15 in an attempt to end the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia-Ukraine (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A top Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that the impetus to find a peace deal to end the fighting in Ukraine which emerged after a summit between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump in August had proven to be largely exhausted.
 
Trump and Putin met at a Cold War-era air force base in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15 in an attempt to end the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.
 
Trump, who had previously said Kyiv should give up land to make peace with Moscow, has repeatedly said that he is disappointed with Putin for not ending the war, and has cast Russia as a "paper tiger".
 
 
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who oversees relations with the US and arms control, accused European powers which support Ukraine of successfully torpedoing peace efforts.
 
"Unfortunately, we have to admit that Anchorage's powerful momentum in favour of agreements has been largely exhausted by the efforts of opponents and supporters of the war," Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Also Read

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport

Turkey flag

Turkey's gas shift threatens Russia, Iran's last major European market

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Indian national fighting alongside Russian military surrenders to Ukraine

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

News highlights: Civil aviation minister denies any 'dirty business' in Air India crash probe

European Union, EU

EU nations plan to restrict Russian diplomats' travel: Here's why

 
"This is the result of destructive activities, primarily by the Europeans," he said.
 
Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
 
Western European leaders and Ukraine cast the war as an imperial-style land grab and have repeatedly vowed to defeat Russian forces. Putin blames the West for ignoring Moscow's security concerns after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union about the enlargement of the NATO military alliance.
 
Ryabkov also said that the potential appearance of U.S. Tomahawk missiles in Ukraine would mean a "qualitative" change in the situation, Interfax quoted him as saying.
 
Trump said earlier this week he would want to know what Ukraine planned to do with Tomahawks before agreeing to provide them because he did not want to escalate the war.
 

More From This Section

US Amraam missile to Pakistan

What Pakistan's AMRAAM missile deal with US mean for its air power

chemistry nobel prize 2025

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, Omar Yaghi win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

US reciprocal tariffs' fallout: Supply chains brace for disruption

No signs of improvement: Gita Gopinath slams 'Liberation Day' tariffs

Mount Everest drones

Over 850 trekkers and guides rescued after Mount Everest blizzard

Softbank

SoftBank to acquire ABB's $5.4 bn robotics arm, boosting global AI push

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon