More than 10K people enter Egypt in 5 days as violence in Sudan continues

Deadly clashes broke out between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15 in the capital city of Khartoum and other Sudanese regions. More than 400 people have been killed

IANS Cairo
Sudan clashes, Sudan

Sudan clashes (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 2:00 AM IST
More than 10,000 people of different nationalities have fled conflict-stricken Sudan and reached neighbouring Egypt via the land border crossings of Qastal and Arqeen in five days, Egypt's General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) announced in a statement.

"Between April 21 and 25, 1,297 people came (to Egypt) through Qastal and 8,897 others crossed (into Egypt) through Arqeen," the statement said on Wednesday.

The GALDP has been coordinating with all relevant organisations to ensure that Egyptians and eligible foreigners who fled Sudan have access to all facilities, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Deadly clashes broke out between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15 in the capital city of Khartoum and other Sudanese regions. More than 400 people have been killed, while more than 4,000 injured in Sudan so far, according to data from the Sudanese Health Ministry.

The warring parties have agreed to a three-day ceasefire starting midnight Monday, as many countries are racing to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from Sudan.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

