close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

More than 5,000 Afghan migrants have returned from Pakistan, Iran: Taliban

According to the Taliban-appointed border official in Islam Qala Herat, among these migrants, 3591 people, including families have arrived in China, forcibly and voluntarily

Taliban

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan has said that more than 5,000 Afghan migrants have returned to their country from Pakistan and Iran, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.
The Taliban-led ministry on Thursday announced that approximately 5,179 immigrants from Pakistan and Iran came back to Afghanistan.
According to the Taliban-appointed border official in Islam Qala Herat, among these migrants, 3591 people, including families have arrived in China, forcibly and voluntarily.
In addition, the Taliban-led ministry said that approximately 1,585 Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan forcibly through the Spin Boldak border from Pakistan on Wednesday. Some migrants identified as vulnerable who require assistance were referred to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for aid.
Many Afghan migrants in Pakistan and Iran have been detained due to the lack of legal residency documents and are often repatriated to Afghanistan. Pakistan and Iran continue to deport Afghan migrants despite repeated calls from the United Nations and some Western nations to stop deporting Afghan migrants, according to a Khaama Press report.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, stated that the government had no plans to extend the migrant expulsion deadline, saying, "We talked about expelling illegal residents, but the message was conveyed as if we were only expelling Afghans, Khaama Press reported. The government's message was not just for Afghans; it was for all illegal migrants."
Despite facing pressure from various nations to reconsider its decision regarding the deportation of illegal immigrants living in the country, Pakistan remains resolute and is unwilling to change its stance, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.
Pakistan has made the decision to expel an estimated 1.7 million foreign nationals, primarily Afghans who had been residing there illegally. They have till October 31 to depart or risk being deported.
"We are sticking to our decision. There will not be any flexibility. All foreigners living in the country illegally will have to adhere to the October 31 deadline," a senior government official told The Express Tribune, requesting anonymity.

Also Read

Taliban appoints new Afghan ambassador, MEA says no formal notice received

Pak sets up deportation centers to hold illegal migrants starting next week

Threat of terrorism from Taliban rising in Afghanistan, region: UN report

'Afghanistan headed to civil war with Taliban splitting into factions'

Iran blames US sanctions for causing environment, health problems

US strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on troops

Israel electricity authority using funds from power plant sale to fund war

Israel has right, responsibility to go after Hamas: White House on war

UN chief appoints 39-member panel to advise on international AI governance

US-China seek to ease strained ties, prepare for possible Biden-Xi summit

Certain nations requested a review of the decision after Pakistan's action, The Express Tribune reported citing officials. The government briefed foreign diplomatic missions in-depth about the proposal in an effort to address their concerns.
Concerned that Pakistan's policies would result in the expulsion of thousands of Afghans who had been living in Pakistan and working for the US and its allies, the US and some European nations expressed concern about the situation. Numerous Afghans, numbering in the thousands, have been awaiting visas to enter the United States or Europe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Taliban Afghanistan Pakistan Iran

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon