Move to clip Chief Justice's powers taken to put pressure: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has lashed out at the federal government for trying to clip the discretionary powers of the country's chief justice, asserting that the move was aimed at putting more pressure on the judiciary.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented "The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023" on Tuesday, after a suo motu notice taken by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on February 22 on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

"Every one of us wants judicial reforms.