Myanmar: Cyclone Mocha death toll surpasses 140 of which 91 were from camps

Cyclone Mocha damaged 183,024 houses, 1,711 religious buildings, 59 monasteries, 1,397 schools, 227 hospitals or clinics, 11 telecom towers, 119 lamp posts, 2 airports, and 340 departmental buildings

IANS Yangon
Cyclone Mocha

Photo: PTI

Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The death toll from Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar has surpassed 140, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) reported.

On Thursday, 97 deaths were newly reported, including six local residents and 91 from the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, the information team said on Friday.

Cyclone Mocha damaged 183,024 houses, 1,711 religious buildings, 59 monasteries, 1,397 schools, 227 hospitals or clinics, 11 telecom towers, 119 lamp posts, two airports, and 340 departmental buildings, it added.

The regions and states battered by Mocha included Rakhine, Ayeyarwady, Bago, Yangon, Magway, Sagaing, Chin, Mandalay, Mon, Shan and Nay Pyi Taw Council Area, it said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Local authorities were in cooperation with emergency response teams and local rescue teams in the cyclone-hit areas, after declaration of natural disaster-affected areas for 17 townships in Rakhine state and four townships in Chin state, it added.

Mocha made landfall near Sittwe in western Myanmar's Rakhine state on Sunday, with winds of up to 130 mph (about 209 kph), and raged across the country.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 20 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

