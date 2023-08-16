Confirmation

N Korea denounces US plans for open UNSC meet on its human rights record

Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong called the United States a declining power and said if the council dealt with any country's human rights, the US should be the first

North Korean Kim Jong Un

The Security Council must address the horrors, the abuses and crimes being perpetrated by North Korean leader Kim Jong Il's regime against its own people as well as the people of Japan and South Korea, the US ambassador said

AP United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:04 AM IST
North Korea on Tuesday denounced US-led plans for an open Security Council meeting on its human rights record as despicable and only aimed at achieving Washington's geopolitical ambitions.
Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong called the United States a declining power and said if the council dealt with any country's human rights, the US should be the first as it is the anti-people empire of evils, totally depraved due to all sorts of social evils.
The United States, which holds the Security Council presidency this month, scheduled the meeting on human rights in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name, for Thursday.
It will be the first open council meeting on the DPRK rights issue since 2017. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters last week that UN human rights chief Volker Trk and Elizabeth Salmon, the UN's independent investigator on human rights in the reclusive northeast Asia country, would brief council members.
The Security Council must address the horrors, the abuses and crimes being perpetrated by North Korean leader Kim Jong Il's regime against its own people as well as the people of Japan and South Korea, the US ambassador said.
We know the government's human rights abuses and violations facilitate the advancement of its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles program, Thomas Greenfield, who was flanked by the ambassadors from Albania, Japan and South Korea, said when making the announcement.

The US Mission to the United Nations did not have any immediate response to Kim's statement.
Russia and China, which have close ties to North Korea, have blocked any Security Council action since vetoing a US-sponsored resolution in May 2022 that would have imposed new sanctions over the North's spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches. The council therefore is not expected to take any action at Thursday's meeting.
China and Russia could protest holding an open meeting, which requires support from at least nine of the 15 council members, but US officials have said the meeting will take place.
Kim, the DPRK's vice minister for international organisations, warned countries blindly following the US to behave themselves properly. And he called on all council members to take a correct stand and attitude, and said they should understand that the real US intention has nothing to do with the universal conception of human rights protection and it is only for realizing its narrow-minded and hegemonic geopolitical purpose.
Kim also warned that North Korea would resolutely counter any hostile act of the US threatening peace and security on the Korean peninsula and the rest of the world and absolutely defend the sovereignty of the state, the supreme human rights, and the interests of the popular masses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : North Korea US-North Korea unsc United Nations Security Council human rights violations Human Rights

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:04 AM IST

