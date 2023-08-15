Russia central bank jacks up key interest rate by 350 basis points to 12%

Russia's central bank on Tuesday made a large interest rate hike of 3.5 percentage points, an emergency move designed to fight inflation and strengthen the ruble after the country's currency reached its lowest value since early in the war with Ukraine.

The decision to bring the key rate to 12% was announced after a meeting of the bank's board of directors was called Monday as the ruble declined. The fall comes as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports.

The Russian currency passed 101 rubles to the dollar on Monday and lingered there Tuesday, losing more than a third of its value since the beginning of the year and hitting the lowest level in almost 17 months.

The central bank says demand has exceeded the country's ability to expand economic output, increasing inflation and affecting the ruble's exchange rate dynamics through elevated demand for imports.

Consequently, the pass-through of the ruble's depreciation to prices is gaining momentum and inflation expectations are on the rise, the bank said in a statement.

President Vladimir Putin's economic adviser, Maksim Oreshkin, on Monday blamed the weak ruble on loose monetary policy in an op-ed, adding that central bank has all the tools necessary to stabilize the situation and that he expects normalization shortly.

Also Read IT stocks shine in lacklustre trade; Sensex ends 99 pts higher RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark Ruble slides past 100 against dollar, Kremlin censures central bank Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads Sensex drops 224 pts in fag-end, Nifty below 19,400; Delta Corp sinks 23% JPMorgan, other top banks likely to face ratings cut, says Fitch Ratings Roaring back from pandemic, Japan's economy grows by 6% in April-June UK wages grow at a record pace, fuelling Bank of England's inflation worry Global prices down after China's weak July data, cuts key interest rate Nepal PM 'Prachanda' to embark on 10-day US and China visit on Sept 16

By raising borrowing costs, the central bank is trying to fight price spikes as Russia imports more and exports less, especially oil and natural gas, with defense spending going up and sanctions taking a toll. Importing more and exporting less means a smaller trade surplus, which typically weighs on a country's currency.

The bank also made a big rate hike of 1% last month, saying inflation is expected to keep rising and the fall in the ruble is adding to the risk. Its next meeting on interest rates is planned for Sept. 15.

After Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the ruble plunged as low as 130 to the dollar, but the central bank raised its key interest rate to as high as 20% in the days afterward and enacted capital controls that stabilized the currency's value. It has cut rates in the months since.

