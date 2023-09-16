close
Kim arrives at city near Vladivostok, to visit Russia's Pacific fleet

The US and it allies are concerned that Kim's visit is focused on providing Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine in a possible arms-for-technology deal

Kim Jong Un

Photo: Reuters

AP Seoul (S Korea)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 9:59 AM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived Saturday at a Russian city near the far eastern port of Vladivostok where he's expected to see Russia's Pacific Fleet.
The visit follows Kim's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport on Wednesday and his visit Friday to an aircraft-making plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
The US and it allies are concerned that Kim's visit is focused on providing Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine in a possible arms-for-technology deal.

Topics : Vladimir Putin Kim Jong-un Russia North Korea

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

