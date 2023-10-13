N Korea threatens nuke strike over US aircraft carrier's arrival in S Korea

North Korea lashed out Friday at the arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier battle group in South Korea, calling it a provocation and again raising the spectre of using nuclear weapons to defend itself.

Emboldened by its advancing nuclear arsenal, North Korea has increasingly issued threats to use such weapons preemptively. But the North is still outgunned by U.S. and South Korean forces, and experts say it is unlikely to use its nukes first, though it will continue to upgrade those arms without returning to diplomacy for the time being.

The North's latest nuclear threat came a day after the USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group arrived at South Korea's southeastern port of Busan, following U.S.-South Korean-Japanese naval exercise in international waters earlier this week.

South Korean defence officials said the carrier is to be docked at Busan for five days as part of an agreement to increase the temporary deployments of powerful U.S. military assets in response to the North's growing nuclear programme.

On Friday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency called the aircraft carrier's arrival an undisguised military provocation" that proves a U.S. plan to attack North Korea is being realised. It threatened to respond in line with its escalatory nuclear doctrine that authorises the preemptive use of nuclear weapons



The (North Korean) doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons already opened to public allows the execution of necessary action procedures in case a nuclear attack is launched against it or it is judged that the use of nuclear weapons against it is imminent, the KCNA dispatch said.

North Korea's "most powerful and rapid first strike will be given to the extended deterrence' means, used by the U.S. to hallucinate its followers, and the bases of evil in the Korean peninsula and its vicinity, KCNA added.

North Korea has argued it was forced to develop nuclear weapons to cope with what it calls the U.S. and South Korean plots to invade. It has often made furious responses to the deployment of U.S. strategic assets like aircraft carriers, long-range bombers and nuclear-powered submarines as well as U.S. joint training exercises with South Korean forces.

Many experts say North Korea heightens tensions with its rivals to provide a pretext for expanding its nuclear arsenal and then uses the arms as leverage to wrest greater outside concessions.

Also Read Kim Jong-un says N Korea has finished development of 1st spy satellite N Korean leader's sister slams US for criticising failed satellite launch N Korea opens key party meeting to discuss its economy, defense strategies North Korea insults US Prez Biden, slams defence agreement with Seoul North Korea holds rallies against US "imperialism," warns of nuclear war Trump returning to civil trial next week with Michael Cohen set to testify France bans pro-Palestinian protests, vows to save Jews from antisemitism Israel orders evacuation of 1.1 mn people from northern part of Gaza: UN Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack before breach Here's the assistance US is providing to boost Israeli military amid attack

Since last year, North Korea has conducted more than 100 missile tests in the name of responding to the expanded U.S.-South Korean military drills. Washington and Seoul say their drills are defensive in nature.

Last year, North Korea adopted a law that stipulates a broad range of situations in which it can use nuclear weapons, including when it determines that its leadership faces imminent attack by hostile forces or when it needs to prevent an unspecified catastrophic crisis to its people and government.

The U.S. and South Korean governments have repeatedly warned that any attempt by North Korea to use nuclear weapons would result in the end of the North's government led by Kim Jong Un.