Nasa cuts space station mission short after astronaut's medical issue

The space agency did not identify the astronaut or the medical issue, citing patient privacy

International Space Station (ISS)

The crew of four returning home arrived at the orbiting lab via SpaceX in August for a stay of at least six months | Photo: Nasa

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a rare move, Nasa is cutting a mission aboard the International Space Station short after an astronaut had a medical issue.

The space agency said on Thursday the US-Japanese-Russian crew of four will return to Earth in the coming days, earlier than planned.

Nasa cancelled its first spacewalk of the year because of the health issue. The space agency did not identify the astronaut or the medical issue, citing patient privacy. The crew member is now stable.

Nasa officials stressed that it was not an onboard emergency, but are "erring on the side of caution for the crew member, said Dr. James Polk, Nasa's chief health and medical officer.

 

Polk said this was the Nasa's first medical evacuation from the space station although astronauts have been treated aboard for things like toothaches and ear pain.

The crew of four returning home arrived at the orbiting lab via SpaceX in August for a stay of at least six months. The crew included Nasa's Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke along with Japan's Kimiya Yui and Russia's Oleg Platonov.

Fincke and Cardman were supposed to carry out the spacewalk to make preparations for a future rollout of solar panels to provide additional power for the space station.

It was Fincke's fourth visit to the space station and Yui's second time, according to Nasa. This was the first spaceflight for Cardman and Platonov.

I'm proud of the swift effort across the agency thus far to ensure the safety of our astronauts, Nasa administrator Jared Isaacman said.

Three other astronauts are currently living and working aboard the space station including Nasa's Chris Williams and Russia's Sergei Mikaev and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, who launched in November aboard a Soyuz rocket for an eight-month stay. They're due to return home in the summer.

Nasa has tapped SpaceX to eventually bring the space station out of orbit by late 2030 or early 2031. Plans called for a safe reentry over ocean.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

