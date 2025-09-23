Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 08:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nasa introduces new astronauts: 10 chosen from more than 8,000 applicants

Nasa introduces new astronauts: 10 chosen from more than 8,000 applicants

It is the 24th astronaut class for Nasa since the original Mercury Seven made their debut in 1959

NASA

Nasa's flight operations director Norm Knight said competition was stiff and called the newcomers distinguished and exceptional (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Cape Canaveral
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nasa introduced its newest astronauts Monday, 10 scientists, engineers and test pilots chosen from more than 8,000 applicants to help explore the moon and possibly Mars.

For the first time, there were more women than men in a Nasa astronaut class. They included a geologist who worked on Nasa's Curiosity Mars rover, a SpaceX engineer who flew on a billionaire-sponsored spaceflight that featured the world's first private spacewalk and a former SpaceX launch director.

The group will undergo two years of training before becoming eligible for spaceflight. Acting Administrator Sean Duffy said one of them could become the first person to step on Mars.

 

It is the 24th astronaut class for Nasa since the original Mercury Seven made their debut in 1959. The previous class was in 2021.

Only 370 people have been selected by Nasa as astronauts, making it an extraordinarily small and elite group composed mostly of men. The latest additions revealed during a ceremony at Nasa's Johnson Space Centre in Houston will join 41 active US astronauts currently serving in the corps.

Nasa's flight operations director Norm Knight said competition was stiff and called the newcomers distinguished and exceptional.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China is hurtling towards a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus.

China floods global markets with cheap exports after Trump's tariffs

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Donald Trump

Donald Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif on margins of UNGA session

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

France formally recognises Palestinian state at UN, defying US and Israel

Amazon Prime Day, amazon

Amazon faces trial over allegedly tricking customers for Prime subscription

Jair Bolsonaro

US sanctions wife of Brazilian judge over Bolsonaro case, revokes visas

Topics : NASA Astronauts space International Space Stations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBallon d'Or 2025 GST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon