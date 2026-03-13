Friday, March 13, 2026 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / NATO air defences intercept third ballistic missile over Turkiye

NATO air defences intercept third ballistic missile over Turkiye

Turkiyes Defence Ministry said the missile was destroyed by NATO air defences deployed in the eastern Mediterranean

Turkey flag

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Istanbul
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NATO defences on Friday intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Iran over Turkiye, the Defense Ministry said.

It marked the third such incident since the start of the Iran war.

Turkiyes Defence Ministry said the missile was destroyed by NATO air defences deployed in the eastern Mediterranean. Residents in the southern city of Adana reported hearing a loud explosion and sirens sounding at Incirlik Air Base, which is used by US forces, in the early hours of Friday.

No casualties were reported.

This week, NATO deployed an additional Patriot air defense system in the southeastern province of Malatya, where the Kurecik radar station is based.

 

The Defence Ministry stressed Thursday that Incirlik is a Turkish base and that the foreign troop presence doesn't alter the base's status in an apparent response to warnings from Tehran to regional countries not to host US military bases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump tariffs will cost US households more than $2,500 this year: Democrats

Russian oil, crude oil

How the Iran war's oil shock is giving Russia a $150 million daily boost

KC-135

US military refuelling plane crashes in Iraq: What we know so far

WFH, Work from home

Iran war spurs work-from-home calls, fuel-saving measures in Southeast Asia

UAE, Iran war

Saudi Arabia intercepts 50 drones, Israel launches fresh strikes on Tehran

Topics : NATO Ballistic missile air defence Turkey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance