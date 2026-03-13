NATO air defences intercept third ballistic missile over Turkiye

NATO defences on Friday intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Iran over Turkiye, the Defense Ministry said.

It marked the third such incident since the start of the Iran war.

Turkiyes Defence Ministry said the missile was destroyed by NATO air defences deployed in the eastern Mediterranean. Residents in the southern city of Adana reported hearing a loud explosion and sirens sounding at Incirlik Air Base, which is used by US forces, in the early hours of Friday.

No casualties were reported.

This week, NATO deployed an additional Patriot air defense system in the southeastern province of Malatya, where the Kurecik radar station is based.

The Defence Ministry stressed Thursday that Incirlik is a Turkish base and that the foreign troop presence doesn't alter the base's status in an apparent response to warnings from Tehran to regional countries not to host US military bases.