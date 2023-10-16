close
Sensex (-0.08%)
66229.99 -52.75
Nifty (0.07%)
19764.40 + 13.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.48%)
5984.60 + 28.50
Nifty Midcap (0.29%)
40624.55 + 118.40
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44244.00 -43.95
Heatmap

Australian watchdog fines X $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content

The commission issued legal transparency notices early this year to X and other platforms questioning what they were doing to tackle a proliferation of child sexual exploitation, sexual extortion

Twitter, Twitter new logo 'X'

Twitter

AP Canberra
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X the social media platform formerly known as Twitter 610,500 Australian dollars (USD 385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
Australia's eSafety Commission describes itself as the world's first government agency dedicated to keeping people safe online.
The commission issued legal transparency notices early this year to X and other platforms questioning what they were doing to tackle a proliferation of child sexual exploitation, sexual extortion and the livestreaming of child sexual abuse.
eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said X and Google had not complied with the notices because both companies had failed to adequately respond to a number of questions.
The platform renamed X by its new owner Elon Musk was the worst offender, providing no answers to some questions including how many staff remained on the trust and safety team that worked on preventing harmful and illegal content since Musk took over, Inman Grant said.
I think there's a degree of defiance there, Inman Grant said.
If you've got a basic H.R. (human resources) system or payroll, you'll know how many people are on each team, she added.
X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
After Musk completed his acquisition of the company in October last year, he drastically cut costs and shed thousands of jobs.
X could challenge the fine in the Australian Federal Court. But the court could impose a fine of up to AU$780,000 (USD 493,402) per day since March when the commission first found the platform had not complied with the transparency notice.
The commission would continue to pressure X through notices to become more transparent, Inman Grant said.
They can keep stonewalling and we'll keep fining them, she said.
The commission issued Google with a formal warning for providing generic responses to specific questions, a statement said.
Google regional director Lucinda Longcroft said the company had developed a range of technologies to proactively detect, remove and report child sexual abuse material.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain advantage: DoJ

Apple festive season sale is live, check the top deals on Apple products

Apple to announce new iPad models with performance boost this week: Report

Mark Mobius-backed MapMyIndia stock doubles as mapping services grow

Destination India for ER&D sourcing: Here're top 5 sectors' share in 2023

Sign of the times: QR code turns better with AI

Protecting children on our platforms is the most important work we do, Longcroft said in a statement. Since our earliest days we have invested heavily in the industrywide fight to stop the spread of child sexual abuse material, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Child abuse Australia Social media apps

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, AUS vs SL LIVEGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitCricket World Cup 2023 Points TableOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon