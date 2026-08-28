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Home / World News / Nepal issues new flood warning as water level rises at site of flash flood

Nepal issues new flood warning as water level rises at site of flash flood

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the rise in the water level at the same site raised the risk of another flood in the area

Nepal Flood, Flood

This satellite image provided by Vantor shows destruction at Syapru Besi, Nepal on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

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Nepal authorities on Friday issued a fresh flood warning after the water level increased at the site where a devastating flash flood occurred earlier this week, urging people and rescue workers in the area to move to safer locations.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the rise in the water level at the same site raised the risk of another flood in the area.

The warning comes after a massive flash flood swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing hundreds and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

"The water level mixed with mud has increased at the same place where the flash flood occurred on Wednesday, and there is a risk of more flooding in the area," the authority said in a fresh notice.

 

The NDRRMA urged people involved in search and rescue operations, as well as those staying in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli areas for various reasons, to remain highly alert and immediately move to safer places if they face any risk.

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Nepal Police also issued an alert after receiving information that a water dam on the Tibetan side had burst again.

"Information has been received that the water dam on the Tibetan side has burst again," Nepal Police said in a post on X.

On Thursday, Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology had warned of a fresh flood risk downstream of the Bhote Koshi River following the formation of a new barrier lake near the Nepal-China border.

Chinese authorities had informed Nepal that around 2 million cubic metres of water had accumulated in the lake, with another 3 million cubic metres potentially entering it over three days, raising concerns about a possible breach.

The lake had formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers, which originate in Tibet and flow into Nepal as part of the Bhote Koshi river system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 12:36 PM IST