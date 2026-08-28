US pledges $500,000 aid, WHO extends support to Nepal amid flash floods

The United States and the World Health Organization (WHO) have extended support and expressed solidarity with Nepal following devastating flash floods and mudslides, with Washington announcing $500,000 in assistance and the WHO dispatching emergency medical supplies.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison M Hooker said she spoke with Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal about the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts, including urgent efforts to locate missing US citizens.

In a post on X on Thursday (local time) Hooker said, "I spoke with Nepal's Foreign Minister Khanal this morning about their search-and-rescue efforts, including the urgent efforts to locate our missing citizens."

She said the US State Department was "quickly deploying $500,000 in assistance to flood-affected communities" while the US Embassy in Nepal was coordinating with local authorities to assist US nationals.

"The United States stands with the people of Nepal during this difficult time and will continue to support relief and recovery efforts," Hooker said.

The Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Hooker conveyed condolences from the US Government over the loss of lives and property caused by the devastating flash flood and expressed support and solidarity in helping Nepal cope with the situation and rescue missing individuals, including US nationals.

According to Nepal's Foreign Ministry, Khanal highlighted the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts and thanked the US Government for its offer of support, adding that the Nepalese Government was using all resources at its disposal for search, rescue and relief operations.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO's Nepal office had mobilised and dispatched essential emergency medical supplies, including medicines and multipurpose tents, to support the continued delivery of health services.

IN a post n X, Tedros said, "Responding to the flash flood and mudslide in bordering Nepal-China, @WHONepal has mobilized and dispatched essential emergency medical supplies, including medicines and multipurpose tents to support continued delivery of health services."

"Our office there is working closely with Nepalese authorities and other partners to identify further needs. I thank everyone involved in this response, especially those working on the ground despite the challenging situations," Tedros said.

Meanwhile, the UK's King Charles III expressed sympathy for those affected by the tragedy, saying he and his wife, Queen Camilla, were "heartbroken" to hear of the flooding along the Nepal-China border.

In a post on X, King Charles said in a message shared by The Royal Family, "My wife and I are heartbroken to hear of the devastating flooding that has struck the Nepal-China border. Many in the United Kingdom have strong, deep and personal ties to this part of the world."

"We send our most profound sympathy to all those who have so tragically lost their loved ones, and we feel deeply for the many families awaiting anxiously the news of friends and relations," he said.

King Charles also expressed sympathy for the families of police and Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives while carrying out their duties and thanked those involved in rescue efforts.

"Our hearts go out also to the families of all the police and Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives while carrying out their courageous duty in the service of others, and we give our deepest thanks to those who have responded so selflessly in undertaking rescue efforts. Our special thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected and, as always, the United Kingdom stands ready to help support those in need," King Charles said.

The support and expression of solidarity come as the death toll in Nepal reaches 389, with 977 people reported to remain missing following the Bhote Koshi flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in its latest status report released on Thursday.

Of the 977 people reported missing, 517 are foreign nationals, and 127 are Nepali citizens living abroad who had come to Nepal to visit.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established an Emergency Response Team to coordinate search, rescue, information verification and consular assistance concerning foreign nationals affected by the Rasuwa flash flood.

The authorities continue to conduct search and rescue operations across the affected districts as efforts intensify to locate those still missing, assist stranded people and restore damaged infrastructure.