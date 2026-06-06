Nepal PM calls for stronger cooperation among Bimstec on climate, trade

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has called for stronger cooperation among member states of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation to build economic opportunities and tackle climate change and natural disasters.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he also stressed enhancing connectivity in transport, trade and digital networks to foster deeper integration of economies.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation that focuses on economic growth, technological collaboration and connectivity among countries dependent on or adjacent to the Bay of Bengal. It has seven members -- Bangladesh, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India, Bhutan and Myanmar.

On the occasion of the 29th anniversary of BIMSTEC, the statement issued by Nepal's Foreign Office said, "He (Balendra Shah) underscored the importance of enhancing connectivity in transport, trade and digital networks to foster deeper integration of economies." "Emphasising that BIMSTEC's enduring strength lies in its people, he called for greater efforts to promote tourism, create opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs, and build resilience against climate change and natural disasters," it said.

It added that the prime minister reaffirmed Nepal's commitment to working closely with Member States to build a connected, resilient and prosperous BIMSTEC region.