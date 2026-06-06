US ??forces intercepted multiple ​Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched ??toward the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, Central Command ‌said on Friday.

Iran fired ​seven ballistic ​missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain ​hours after Centcom shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward ​the Strait of Hormuz, the ‌statement said, adding that the ​attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic.

US forces ‌subsequently ​struck Iranian coastal ‌surveillance radar sites in Goruk ‌and ??on Qeshm Island to ​defend against further maritime attacks, it said.

Centcom said that ​initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched ‌by Iran were intercepted ‌and a seventh did not reach its intended target.