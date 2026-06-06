Saturday, June 06, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran fires 7 ballistic missiles toward Kuwait, Bahrain after US down drones

Iran fires 7 ballistic missiles toward Kuwait, Bahrain after US down drones

Iran fired ​seven ballistic ​missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain ​hours after Centcom shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward ​the Strait of Hormuz

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

US forces ‌subsequently ​struck Iranian coastal ‌surveillance radar sites in Goruk ‌and ⁠on Qeshm Island to ​defend against further maritime attacks | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US ??forces intercepted multiple ​Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched ??toward the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, Central Command ‌said on Friday.
 
Iran fired ​seven ballistic ​missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain ​hours after Centcom shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward ​the Strait of Hormuz, the ‌statement said, adding that the ​attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic.
 
US forces ‌subsequently ​struck Iranian coastal ‌surveillance radar sites in Goruk ‌and ??on Qeshm Island to ​defend against further maritime attacks, it said.
 
Centcom said that ​initial assessments indicate six of the missiles launched ‌by Iran were intercepted ‌and a seventh did not reach its intended target.
 
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 
 

More From This Section

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea's Kim Jong Un showcases new warship ahead of Xi Jinping's visit

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

US military downs four Iranian drones launched toward Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump signals interest in US govt holding stakes in leading AI companies

SpaceX

SpaceX, other mega IPOs may have to wait years to join the S&P 500

Fifa, water bottles

Fifa to let fans bring bottled water to World Cup, but with some caveats

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Kuwait Bahrain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekWho is Neelkanth MishraGold and Silver Rate TodaySelf-Improving AIBrent Crude Oil Price ForecastIsrael Lebanon CeasefireFuel Export NewsCrude Oil Outlook