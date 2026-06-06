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Home / World News / Fifa World Cup workers threaten strike before $2,000-a-ticket game

Fifa World Cup workers threaten strike before $2,000-a-ticket game

Workers are seeking higher wages and stronger protections for personal information from immigration authorities

SoFi Stadium

Security fences and infrastructure are show at an entrance to SoFi Stadium as the venue prepares to host World Cup 2026 | Reuters

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 11:27 AM IST

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By John Gittelsohn
 
Workers at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles on Friday voted in favor of a strike for higher wages, a week before the venue is scheduled to host the US soccer team’s first World Cup match. 
 
The measure was approved by 96 per cent of Unite Here Local 11 members at the stadium, according to the union, after contract negotiations with Legends Global, the subcontractor managing food and beverage service at the venue, faltered. Talks are expected to resume on Monday.
 
The union represents roughly 2,000 food service workers, including bartenders, dishwashers, cooks and concession workers at the venue. Legends didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
 
SoFi, home to the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is hosting eight World Cup football matches. 

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Tickets for the June 12 game pitting the US against Paraguay start at $2,000. The next match is scheduled for June 15 and features Iran and New Zealand.
 
Workers at SoFi stadium also demanded protection to keep their personal information from US immigration authorities. Last June, President Donald Trump ordered federal troops to Los Angeles to quell protests against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
 
ICE agents will be assisting with stadium security during the matches, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference this week.
 
“But in regards to civil immigration enforcement, they told us that specifically will not be occurring at any of the games.” Luna said at a June 1 press conference in Los Angeles. “Any of that’s subject to change, but I have trust that they’re giving me the appropriate information because if that starts occurring, we’re going to have a whole new host of problems.”
 
Los Angeles is one of 11 US cities hosting matches with others taking place at three cities in Mexico and two in Canada, starting June 11. 
 
The 48 national teams will play 104 matches, climaxing with a July 19 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
 
Other major events coming to SoFi include the 2027 Super Bowl and the 2028 Olympics swimming event. 
 

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Topics : FIFA FIFA World Cup Los Angeles football

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 11:27 AM IST

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