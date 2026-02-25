Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 09:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Netanyahu hails 'the Modi hug' ahead of PM's address at Knesset

Netanyahu hails 'the Modi hug' ahead of PM's address at Knesset

Ahead of his address at the Knesset, Modi received a warm welcome from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker Amir Ohana, with members of Parliament rising in applause

PM Modi in Israel

PM Modi shared this picture in a post on X.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, during his state visit, with Israeli leaders praising his leadership and describing India as a steadfast friend.
 
Ahead of his address at the Knesset, Modi received a warm welcome from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker Amir Ohana, with members of Parliament rising in applause.
 
Netanyahu described Modi as “a great friend of Israel and a great leader,” and fondly recalled their earlier visit when the two leaders walked together by a water purification facility in Israel. Referring to what he called “the Modi hug”, Netanyahu said ties between the two nations had strengthened further since the Indian prime minister’s previous visit.  “You stood by Israel, for Israel,” Netanyahu said as the members of the Knesset applauded.  
“India has stood out as a nation that has never persecuted Jews, only welcomed us. This will never be forgotten,” Netanyahu said.
 
 
He added, “I know you know this, and I want to make sure everyone knows it. When we were under the Ottoman Empire and forces were pushed back during our liberation efforts, who stood with us? Indian commanders fought for us.”
 
“India, in a world of antisemitism, is an exception,” the Israeli prime minister said.

Also Read

PM Modi lands in Israel

PM Modi lands in Israel, Netanyahu accords ceremonial red carpet welcome

F-22

Dozen US F-22 fighter planes land in Israel amid tensions with Iran

PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi departs for Israel, to hold talks with Netanyahu, address Knesset

West Bank

US embassy to offer consular services at Israeli settlement in West Bank

Modi, netanyahu

India, Israel to upgrade ties to special strategic level during PM's visit

 
“India has stood for Israel in times of need,” he added.
 
Ohana welcomed Modi with a “Namaste” and greeted him in Hindi, saying, “Knesset mein aapka swagat hai.” He praised Modi’s leadership, stating that the Indian prime minister had reshaped key sectors including public health and agriculture. Calling it a “profound honour” to host him, Ohana said Modi was the first Indian prime minister to address the Knesset.
 
Ohana also underlined the historical bonds between the two nations, noting that India had offered refuge to Jewish communities in difficult times and that the relationship continued to deepen. 
Modi’s visit marked his second trip to Israel in nine years. During his first visit in 2017, India and Israel elevated their engagement to a strategic partnership, setting the stage for deeper cooperation across defence, innovation and technology.
 
Defence collaboration has since emerged as a core pillar of the relationship, with Israel supplying India with a range of military platforms and systems. A defence cooperation agreement was signed during the visit of India’s defence secretary to Israel last year, reinforcing institutional ties.
 

More From This Section

PM Modi lands in Israel

PM Modi lands in Israel, Netanyahu accords ceremonial red carpet welcome

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

US tariff rate may rise to 15% or higher for some nations: USTR

Bill Gates

Mistakes made: Bill Gates apologises to Foundation staff over Epstein links

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka's ex-intel head arrested in connection with 2019 Easter attack

Donald Trump, Trump

States sue Trump admin over changes to childhood vaccine recommendations

Topics : Narendra Modi Benjamin Nethanyu israel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVEShree Ram Twistex IPOGold and Silver Rate todayIDFC First Bank Fraud CaseIMD Weather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchIT Stocks today