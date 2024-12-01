Business Standard
Home / World News / New Belgium law gives sex workers contracts, benefits, safety protection

New Belgium law gives sex workers contracts, benefits, safety protection

Under the new regulations, sex workers will have access to health insurance, paid leave, maternity benefits, unemployment support and pensions

Photo: Unsplash

Photo: Unsplash

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Starting Sunday, sex workers in Belgium will be able to sign formal employment contracts and gain labour rights on par with those in other professions in a legal breakthrough some call a revolution". The new law also establishes fundamental rights for sex workers including the right to refuse clients, choose their practices, and stop an act at any moment.

The move follows the country's 2022 decision to decriminalise sex work.

Under the new regulations, sex workers will have access to health insurance, paid leave, maternity benefits, unemployment support and pensions. The legislation also establishes rules on working hours, pay and safety measures, addressing a long-standing gap in legal protections for those in the industry.

 

This is an incredible step forward, said Isabelle Jaramillo, coordinator of Espace P, an advocacy group involved in drafting the legislation. It means their profession can finally be recognised as legitimate by the Belgian state.

From the employer's perspective, this will also be a revolution. They'll have to apply for a state authorisation to hire sex workers, Jaramillo said.

Under the previous legislation, hiring someone for sex work automatically made you a pimp, even if the arrangement was consensual, said Jaramillo. Now, They'll have to apply for state authorisation to hire employees.

More From This Section

Volkswagen

Volkswagen workers to go on warning strikes at plants across Germany

US economy, united states, US Fed

US hiring growth due for snapback in November after storms and strike

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

UN halts aid via Gaza's main crossing after looting; blames Israel for it

Plastic

Battle over curbing plastic output jeopardises hopes of UN treaty

Israel strike

Israeli strikes on Gaza's Muwasi kill at least 6, including 2 children

Employers must now obtain authorisation, adhere to strict safety protocols, and meet background requirements, including no prior convictions for sexual assault or human trafficking. They must provide clean linens, condoms, and hygiene products, and install emergency buttons in workspaces.

Independent sex work remains permitted, but unregulated third-party hiring or violations of the legal framework will be prosecuted.

Critics argue the law cannot fully address the stigma and risks tied to the trade, especially for undocumented sex workers.

There's still a lot of work to be done, said Jaramillo, emphasizing the need for better police and judicial training to protect marginalised workers.

While countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have legalised sex work, none have implemented labour protections as comprehensive as Belgium's.

Also Read

PremiumThierry Vanlancker

Targeting India revenue of 1 bn euros in 3 yrs: Aliaxis' Thierry Vanlancker

UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Highlights: France beat Belgium, Germany win at home

Strongest crane

Dutch firm builds world's strongest crane to handle massive energy infra

UCB

Belgium's UCB to sell its Chinese neurology, allergy business for $680 mn

Olympics, Seine

Belgium bows out, Switzerland shuffles: Triathlon trouble at the Olympics

Topics : Belgium sex workers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon