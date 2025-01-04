Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / New Orleans attack: FBI uncovers bomb materials; Jabbar planned for weeks

New Orleans attack: FBI uncovers bomb materials; Jabbar planned for weeks

FBI finds bomb-making materials at Shamsud-Din Jabbar's home after New Orleans attack that killed 15; evidence shows weeks of planning, links to ISIS-inspired ideology suspected

New Orleans Attack

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

FBI investigators have revealed that Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the man accused of the deadly New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, spent over six weeks meticulously planning the assault. A former U.S. Army serviceman, Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd, resulting in 15 deaths. Authorities have uncovered chilling details of his preparations, offering new insight into the tragic event that rocked the city.
 
Jabbar rented truck in November
 
Authorities discovered suspected bomb-making materials in his Houston residence, along with evidence indicating he had reserved the rental truck used in the attack as early as November 14, 2024. This suggested a premeditated act, as confirmed by federal officials.
 
 
During the investigation, law enforcement found a workbench in Jabbar's garage containing hazardous materials potentially used to construct explosive devices. Additionally, crude bombs were located in the neighbourhood, but two functional devices were safely defused, while others were deemed non-functional.
 
The FBI uncovered that Jabbar had purchased a cooler in Vidor, Texas, and gun oil in Sulphur, Louisiana, just hours before the attack. Furthermore, he had posted videos on Facebook expressing support for the Islamic State (ISIS). However, officials stated that he acted alone, although inspired by ISIS.

Also Read

Randhir Jaiswal

Relevant T-word is terrorism, not tango: MEA on Pak's '2 to tango' comment

New Orleans Attack

PS5 in exchange for guns: New Orleans hosted a buyback before truck rampage

US flag, US, united states

US drops $10 million bounty on Syrian rebel leader who ousted Assad

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Good ties with Pakistan possible, but terror must stop first: S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India wants to have good ties with Pakistan, free of terror: Jaishankar

 
The attack occurred on Bourbon Street, where Jabbar drove into a crowd, killing 15 and injuring 35. After exiting the truck, he wore a ballistic vest and helmet, opening fire on police officers and wounding two before being fatally shot by law enforcement.
 
President Joe Biden and the first lady are scheduled to visit New Orleans to offer condolences to the affected families and community members.
 
Who was Shamsud-Din Jabbar?
 
The FBI identified the attacker as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen and Army veteran from Texas. A flag associated with the Islamic State (ISIS) was found inside his vehicle, prompting investigators to explore any connections Jabbar might have had with terrorist organisations, according to a BBC report.
 
A long gun fitted with a suppressor was recovered at the scene of the attack.
 
Jabbar’s now-deleted LinkedIn profile revealed that he had served in multiple roles within the US Army, including positions in human resources and IT, prior to being discharged. He later obtained a degree in Computer Information Systems from Georgia State University between 2015 and 2017 and briefly worked in real estate. He also had a criminal history involving theft and traffic-related offences.
 
The electric pickup truck used in the attack was reportedly rented in Texas via an online application.
 
Jabbar had been married twice, with his second marriage ending in divorce in 2022. During the divorce proceedings, he reportedly communicated financial difficulties in an email sent to his ex-wife’s attorney, as reported by The New York Times.

More From This Section

Hunger, Africa

Consumer prices may rise in poor nations by 2050 despite climate policies

Shooting, Gun

After New York, mass shooting leaves 4 injured in Northeast DC; probe on

US flag, US, united states

Here's why US flags are being flown at half-staff on Inauguration Day

US flag, US, united states

Six Indian Americans sworn-in as members of US House of Representatives

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

1,358 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity in 2024: Zelenskyy

Topics : Terrorism Terror attack BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon