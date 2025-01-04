Business Standard

After New York, mass shooting leaves 4 injured in Northeast DC; probe on

After New York, mass shooting leaves 4 injured in Northeast DC; probe on

The shooting unfolded in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way Northeast, located just 500 feet from the NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Avenue Metro station

Police have yet to release the identities of the victims or provide any information regarding suspects or motives, as per a report by WUSA9 | Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Four individuals were hospitalised after a shooting occurred on Friday night in Northeast DC, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The incident, which took place around 9 pm, left three men and one woman injured. MPD reported that all victims were "conscious and breathing" following the attack, WUSA9 reported.

The shooting unfolded in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way Northeast, located just 500 feet from the NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Avenue Metro station.

Two of the injured victims were transported to a hospital by emergency medical services, while the remaining two reportedly made their way to a medical facility independently. The police described the victims' conditions as stable at the time of their arrival.

 

MPD provided updates on the incident via X, stating, "Alert: Shooting investigation in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way NE. Preliminary: Adult male and adult female located at the scene, transported conscious and breathing. Two additional adult males arrived at a hospital, both conscious and breathing."

In a subsequent post, MPD added, "Detectives are on scene investigating this case."

The location of the incident, near a prominent transit hub, heightened concerns for safety among local residents and commuters. The area, which is typically bustling with activity, was cordoned off as detectives worked to gather evidence and identify potential witnesses.

Police have yet to release the identities of the victims or provide any information regarding suspects or motives, as per a report by WUSA9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

