1,358 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity in 2024: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy further urged to ensure everything to bring more good news in 2025, notably an end to the conflict with Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In a post on X, Zelenskyy shared the information while lauding the efforts of the 'Ukrainian team' | (Photo: Shutterstock)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 1,358 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians returned to their homes from Russian captivity in 2024.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy shared the information while lauding the efforts of the 'Ukrainian team'

He further urged to ensure everything to bring more good news in 2025, notably an end to the conflict with Russia. He also thanked his allies for their help.

"In 2024, we managed to bring 1,358 of our people back home to Ukraine from Russian captivity. These are our soldiers and civilians. Their fates are different, but they are equally happy to return home. Each and every one of them for the sake of whom a large Ukrainian team worked. We must do everything to ensure that in 2025, there will be even more such good news and returns of our people. Thank you to our partners who help," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

 

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which escalated in February 2022 with Russia's full-scale invasion, has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths. Moscow continues to deny intentionally targeting civilians, despite widespread international condemnation and evidence of airstrikes on residential areas.

Gazprom

In response, Ukraine has ramped up its defence efforts with help from Western allies. Yet, the volume and intensity of Russia's assaults have made it clear that more sophisticated and long-range defence capabilities are necessary.

On the occasion of the 1000th day of the conflict on November 19 of last year, the UN also urged the international community to continue showing solidarity with Ukraine.

The UN also provided statistics on the impact of the war on the people of Ukraine.UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Matthias Schmale said that over 39,000 civilians have been killed or injured; more than 3,400 schools and hospitals have been damaged or destroyed; and 10 million people have fled their homes.

Schmale also said that since February 2024, civilian infrastructure has been decimated with over 2,000 attacks now on healthcare facilities, 2 million damaged homes, and 65 per cent of Ukraine's own energy production capacity has been destroyed

In 2024, the UN estimated that 14.6 million Ukrainians, almost 40 per cent of the country's population, will need humanitarian assistance.

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

