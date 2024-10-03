Business Standard
Home / World News / No chance of foreign adversary to change US election results: CISA head

No chance of foreign adversary to change US election results: CISA head

Federal agencies have warned of growing attempts by Russia and Iran in particular to influence voters before the Nov 5 election and conspiracy theories have left Americans doubting validity of results

Jen Easterly, CISA, cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency

Jen Easterly noted that China also was very interested in influencing the 2024 election | Image credit: @CISAJen

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Security for America's election systems has become so robust that Russia, Iran or any other foreign adversary will not be able to alter the outcome of this year's presidential race, the head of the nation's cybersecurity agency said Wednesday.

Jen Easterly told The Associated Press in an interview that voting, ballot-counting and other election infrastructure is more secure today than it's ever been.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Malicious actors, even if they tried, could not have an impact at scale such that there would be a material effect on the outcome of the election, said Easterly, director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

 

Federal agencies have warned of growing attempts by Russia and Iran in particular to influence voters before the November 5 election and election conspiracy theories have left millions of Americans doubting the validity of election results.

Easterly said those efforts are primarily aimed at sowing discord among Americans and undermining faith in the security of the nation's elections.

US officials have spent recent months warning through criminal charges, sanctions and public advisories that foreign adversaries are ramping up their efforts to influence the White House contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

More From This Section

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Following freebies row, UK's PM Starmer pays back $8K worth of gifts

US China flag, US-China flag

US bans new type of goods from China over allegations of forced labour

Russia, Russia flag

Four Russian journalists accused of working for Navalny group go on trial

Bitcoin

Bitcoin falls 4.7% as West Asia tension spurs caution across markets

flight

Airlines squeeze into Saudi airspace as West Asian conflict flares

The Biden administration last month seized more than two dozen Kremlin-run fake websites and charged two Russian state media employees in a scheme to covertly fund right-wing influencers.

Last week, three Iranian operatives were charged with hacking Trump's campaign in what the Justice Department says was part of a sweeping effort to undermine the former president and erode confidence in the US electoral system.

Intelligence agencies and tech companies have tracked both Russian and Iranian actors using fake websites and social media profiles to spread misinformation, stoke division and potentially sway American voters. Iran and Russian have sought to influence past US elections through online disinformation and hacking.

Easterly noted that China also was very interested in influencing the 2024 election.

Beyond the influence campaigns, she said her agency had not detected any activity targeting election systems.

We have not seen specific cyber activity designed to interfere with actual election infrastructure or processes, Easterly said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trumps assassination attempt ahead of his returns grapples Pennsylvania

Tim Walz, JD Vance

Walz, Vance argue their running mates would reduce Mideast instability

Donald Trump, Trump,Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US elections: Trump won't participate in interview for '60 Minutes' special

hurricane helene, hurricane, helene

US key state faces poll uncertainty after storm ravages multiple counties

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump rallies in Wisconsin's Democratic bastion ahead of vice prez debate

Topics : US Elections cybersecurity Americans US Presidential poll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEVivo T3 Ultra ReviewVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon