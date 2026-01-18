'No intimidation will influence us in Ukraine or Greenland,' says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly opposed US President Donald Trump's tariff threats over Greenland, calling them "unacceptable" and vowed to respond in a united and coordinated manner.

In a post on X, Macron maintained France's commitment to ensure the sovereignty of Greenland and Ukraine and said that the country will not be deterred from any "intimidation or threats."

"No intimidation or threat will influence us--neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations," Macron said.

"Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond in a united and coordinated manner should they be confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is upheld," he added.

Macron insisted that France's commitment to the sovereignty and independence of nations guided them to take a stand on Ukraine and take part in the military exercise in Greenland to ensure the region's security.

"France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of nations, in Europe and elsewhere. This guides our choices. It underpins our commitment to the United Nations and to its Charter. It is on this basis that we support, and will continue to support Ukraine and that we have built a coalition of the willing for a robust and lasting peace, to defend these principles and our security," he said.

"It is also on this basis that we decided to take part in the exercise organised by Denmark in Greenland. We fully assume this decision, because security in the Arctic and at the outer edges of our Europe is at stake," he added.

EU has also called for an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the proposed tariffs, France24 reported, citing an official.

Trump on Saturday (local time) threatened to impose 10 per cent tariffs from February 1 on Denmark and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland to the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory. He's offering to negotiate but warns of escalating tariffs: 10% from February 1, 2026, and 25% from June 1, 2026.

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," Trump posted.

Trump has been adamant about acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security concerns. He's even threatened to impose tariffs on countries opposing the move, sparking protests in Denmark and Greenland. The US claims Greenland's strategic location and mineral resources are vital to its security, but Denmark and Greenland's leaders have rejected the idea, emphasising their right to self-determination.