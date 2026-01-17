Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Uganda's Yoweri Museveni wins 7th term as Opposition rejects poll results

Uganda's Yoweri Museveni wins 7th term as Opposition rejects poll results

The musician-turned-politician best known as Bobi Wine took 24.72 per cent of the vote, the final results showed

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. Photo: Wikipedia

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. (Photo: Wikipedia)

AP Kampala (Uganda)
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni won his seventh term with 71.65 per cent of votes, according to official results Saturday, in an election marred by internet shutdown and fraud claims by his youthful challenger, who rejected the outcome and called for peaceful protests.

The musician-turned-politician best known as Bobi Wine took 24.72 per cent of the vote, the final results showed.

Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has condemned what he described as an unfair electoral process and alleged abductions of his polling agents.

He said he had rejected the fake results and urged Ugandans to peacefully protest until the rightful results are announced.

 

Wine said he had to escape to avoid arrest by security forces who stormed his house Friday night. His party said earlier he was forcefully taken away in an army helicopter but police denied it.

Also Read

aviation, plane

Indonesian regional aircraft carrying 11 passengers goes missing, search on

US President Donald Trump

Trump to levy 10% tariffs on European allies amid push to acquire Greenland

Toshimitsu Motegi

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi takes a ride on Delhi Metro

wheat, crop, farmer, agriculture, farming

Centre permits 500,000 tonnes of wheat product exports under strict rules

Hands off Greenland protests

'Hands off Greenland' protests erupt in Denmark against Trump's threats

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said Wine was not under arrest and was free to leave his house, but there was controlled access for others trying to go into the property to prevent people from using the premises to incite violence.

Electoral officials face questions about the failure of biometric voter identification machines on Thursday, which caused delays in the start of voting in urban areas including the capital, Kampala that are opposition strongholds.

After the machines failed, in a blow to pro-democracy activists who have long demanded their use to curb rigging, polling officials used manual registers of voters. The failure of the machines is likely to be the basis for any legal challenges to the official result.

Museveni said he agreed with the electoral commission's plan to revert to paper voter registration records after the biometric machines failed, but Wine alleged fraud, claiming that there was massive ballot stuffing and that his party's polling agents were abducted to give an unfair advantage to the ruling party.

Museveni, 81, has stayed in power over the years by rewriting the rules.

The last legal obstacle to his rule term and age limits have been removed from the constitution, and some of Museveni's possible rivals jailed or sidelined. He has not said when he will retire.

Yusuf Serunkuma, an academic and columnist for the local Observer newspaper, told The Associated Press on Saturday that Wine didn't stand a chance against the authoritarian Museveni. He has quite successfully emasculated the opposition, Serunkuma said of Museveni. You would have to credit him for that.

Even with Wine's courageous challenge, Museveni faced one of the weakest oppositions in recent times, in part because opposition figures are not united while Museveni is the undisputed leader of his party and enjoys authority over the armed forces, Serunkuma said.

The security forces were a constant presence throughout the election campaign, and Wine said authorities followed him and harassed his supporters, using tear gas against them. He campaigned in a flak jacket and helmet due to his security fears.

Uganda has not witnessed a peaceful transfer of presidential power since independence from British colonial rule six decades ago.

Veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate, remains in prison after he was charged with treason in February 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel objects to US-led Gaza oversight plan, cites policy differences

European Union, EU

EU, Mercosur bloc sign landmark free trade pact after decades of talks

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Khamenei calls Trump 'criminal' as Iran protest death toll crosses 3,000

Iran, Iran flag

India in touch with Iran over consular access for 16 detained sailors

china Flag, China

China cuts US debt holdings to 17-year low, shifts reserves to gold

Topics : Uganda International News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance