Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

South Sudan peace talks face collapse as it gears up for first election

Kenya has been hosting the high-level meetings since May between government representatives and rebel opposition groups who were not part of a 2018 agreement that ended a five-year civil war

South Sudan flag

| South Sudan flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

AP Juba
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Sudan peace talks that almost reached completion faced a stumbling block with opposition groups demanding a newly passed bill allowing the detention of people without an arrest warrant scratched out in order to sign a proposed agreement.
Kenya has been hosting the high-level meetings since May between government representatives and rebel opposition groups who were not part of a 2018 agreement that ended a five-year civil war, leaving about 400,000 people dead and millions displaced. Despite the agreement, violence often erupted in the country of 9 million.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Pagan Amum Okiech, negotiating on behalf of the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance, told the Associated Press Tuesday night that it would be meaningless to sign any agreement if the draconian National Security Act is signed into law by the president."

Last week, parliament voted in favour of the 2015 bill and President Salva Kiir will have to approve it within 30 days for it to become a law. This comes ahead of the country's first-ever election on December 22.
This law violates the fundamental rights and freedoms of South Sudanese citizens, it eliminates civic and political space," Amum said. There can be no peace or democracy under such a law.
Attending the peace talks is the executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation, a non-profit that engages university students and fresh graduates. Edmund Yakani criticised the security bill and said it created a negative spirit for the negotiations."

Human Rights Watch has also called on Kiir to reject the controversial bill saying that it will further undermine human rights and strengthen national security agencies that have a history of longstanding rights abuses.
The talks dubbed Tumaini, Swahili for hope have resulted in a draft agreement proposing to extend the country's transitional period and postpone the coming election to allow finishing up the country's constitution and electoral laws, as well as set up constituency borders and a unified security force as proposed in the 2018 peace talks.
Some Western envoys also recommend delaying the poll to guarantee a free and fair election.
Kiir has been adamant about having the election in December and called out the envoys.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sudan clashes, Sudan

Sudan accuses UAE of fuelling war with weapons to paramilitary rivals

South Sudan flag

South Sudan govt, rebels sign 'commitment' for peace in talks in Kenya

United Nations

Warfare in Sudan's Darfur risks starvation, death if aid isn't allowed: UN

Weapons

Stop supplying weapons to Sudan's warring parties: US to all countries

United Nations

Sudan's war being fuelled by weapons from foreign supporters, says UN

Topics : South Sudan Elections Kenya Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon