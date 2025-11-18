Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 'No one is above law': Bangladesh Chief Advisor on Hasina's death sentence

'No one is above law': Bangladesh Chief Advisor on Hasina's death sentence

Bangladesh's foreign ministry urged India to immediately extradite former PM Sheikh Hasina and ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal after their death sentences for last year's protest crackdown

The conviction and sentencing affirm a fundamental principle: no one, regardless of power, is above the law: Yunus(Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim Government of Bangladesh, said that "courts of Bangladesh have spoken with clarity" today and the conviction affirms a fundamental prinicple that no one, regardless of power, is "above the law", statement coming a day after a court in Bangladesh sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for "crimes against humanity"

A statement posted on the social media platform on the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh said, "DHAKA, Today, the courts of Bangladesh have spoken with a clarity that resonates across the nation and beyond. The conviction and sentencing affirm a fundamental principle: no one, regardless of power, is above the law. This verdict offers vital, if insufficient, justice to the thousands harmed in the uprising of July and August 2024, and to the families who still carry their loss"

 

The statement noted that, "We stand at a moment of rebuilding democratic foundations wrecked by years of oppression"

"The crimes at issue--the ordering of lethal force against young people and children whose only weapons were their voices--violated both our laws and the basic bond between government and citizens. These acts outraged Bangladeshis' core values: dignity, resilience, and commitment to justice.

"As many as 1,400 lives were lost. They were not statistics but students, parents, and citizens with rights. Months of testimony detailed how lethal force, even from helicopters, was used against unarmed protesters. This verdict recognizes their suffering and confirms that our justice system will hold perpetrators accountable," the statement added.

"Bangladesh is now rejoining global currents of accountability. The students and citizens who stood for change understood this, and many paid with their lives--giving their today for our tomorrow," it added.

"The path ahead requires not just legal accountability but rebuilding trust between institutions and citizens. Understanding why people risk everything for genuine representation--and creating systems worthy of that trust--is essential. Today's verdict is a step on that journey," the statement added.

"I have every confidence that Bangladesh will meet the challenges ahead with courage and humility. With commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and each person's potential, justice will not merely survive in Bangladesh. It will prevail and sustain," it said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday appealed to India to immediately extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the country's former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal after both of them were sentenced to death for crimes against humanity related to a crackdown on mass protests last year.

As per a translation of the statement by the Ministry, New Delhi was obliged to do so under an extradition treaty.

"In today's verdict by the International Crimes Tribunal, absconding accused Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal have been convicted and sentenced for the Jallahi (executioner) murder. If any country gives shelter to these individuals convicted of crimes against humanity, it will be an extremely intolerant act and a disregard for justice. We appeal to the Government of India to immediately hand over these two convicted individuals to the Bangladesh authorities. According to the extradition treaty existing between the two countries, this is also an obligatory duty for India.

Topics : Bangladesh Extradition Sheikh Hasina Muhammad Yunus

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

