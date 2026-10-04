Sunday, October 04, 2026 | 07:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / North Korea says it conducted intermediate-range strategic missile drill

North Korea says it conducted intermediate-range strategic missile drill

The launch was the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests this year and came as tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated over a landmine blast in the ​Demilitarized Zone last month

An intermediate-range missile is fired during a drill overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from the eastern region of the country toward the East Sea in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency

An intermediate-range missile is fired during a drill overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from the eastern region of the country toward the East Sea in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency

Reuters SEOUL
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2026 | 7:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile in a test overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.
 
KCNA said the missile was launched on Saturday from ‌eastern North Korea and hit a target 1,000 ​km (621 miles) in the sea ​off the country's east coast. It said the drill was intended to train troops operating a ​hypersonic strategic weapon system and to assess the reliability, efficiency and mobility of the country's war deterrent.
 
The launch was the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests this year and came as tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated over a landmine blast in the ​Demilitarized Zone last month that wounded South Korean soldiers.
 
 
The KCNA report provided additional details about ‌the missile launch disclosed on Saturday by Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un ​and a senior official in the ruling Workers' Party.
 
Kim Yo Jong said South Korea and Japan had failed to track the weapon's flight, saying a special "wave-like trajectory mode" had exposed limitations in their tracking capabilities.

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump announces $200 billion South Korean investment in US projects

bond markets, bonds, bond market

South Korean pension fund seeks India government bond investment licence

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, attends a test of a new type of weapon in Pyongyang, North Korea on September 22, 2026 | KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea touts new weapons system described as hypersonic in tests

A rocket launcher fires a munition during tests, involving an upgraded version of a 240-mm, 24-tube multiple rocket launcher system, tactical ballistic missiles, and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Nor

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile off east coast, says Japan

Prison escape through drone

South Korean man's plot to escape prison by strapping self to drone foiled

 
South ‌Korea's military said on Saturday ​it had detected a ballistic missile launch by ‌North Korea and assessed the missile had flown more than 700 km toward the ‌sea off its eastern coast.
 
According to KCNA on Sunday, Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang must ​continue efforts to make its enemies recognise the "reliability and fatality" of its strategic offensive weapons and reaffirmed that developing its nuclear war deterrent remained ​essential for national security.
 
The test came amid heightened tensions after Kim Yo Jong issued a sharply worded statement on Friday rejecting Seoul's demand for an ‌apology over the landmine blast in the Demilitarized Zone that seriously wounded South Korean soldiers.
 
South Korea ‌has blamed North Korea for planting the mines and called for an apology. Kim Yo Jong called Seoul's accusation "groundless" and said North Korea had not deliberately laid mines targeting South Korean troops.
 
North Korea has carried out more than 10 missile tests this year.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flydubai

Who are mystery men who stepped in to keep FlyDubai plane from crashing?

flydubai

Nepal-bound flydubai flight diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather

Sheikh Hasina

India cannot give deadline on Hasina's extradition to Bangladesh: envoy

Trump, Xi jinjing, trump-xi

US-China tensions persist despite Trump-Xi summit's rare warmth: Trump aide

Smit Machchhar stable after Flydubai co-pilot cockpit attack

Smit Machchhar 'recovering well' after flydubai flight attack: UAE Embassy

Topics : North Korea Kim Jong Un Missile Test South Korea

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEGoogle Fitbit AirFlydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharCJP Protest52-week lows todayAsian Games Medal Tally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2026 | 7:41 AM IST