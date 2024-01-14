Sensex (    %)
                        
NSAs of several countries meet in Davos to discuss Ukraine peace formula

A representative of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, which co-hosted the meeting along with Ukraine, said, 'By organising the meeting, Switzerland continues to support Ukraine in achieving this goal'

Russia Ukraine conflict

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Davos
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

National security advisors of several countries met here on Sunday to discuss a peace formula for Ukraine, with India and many other nations pushing for the restoration of peace in the war-hit country.
A representative of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, which co-hosted the meeting along with Ukraine, said, "By organising the meeting, Switzerland continues to support Ukraine in achieving this goal".
This was the fourth NSA meeting on the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2022, which follows ten principles aimed at ensuring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
Earlier meetings have been held in Copenhagen, Jeddah and Malta.
India has always pitched for restoration of peace in Ukraine, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his discussions with Zelenskyy said that India was ready to help in all possible manner to help restore peace.
During his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin also, Modi said that it is not a time of war.
Sources said that the Indian representative at the Davos meeting again called for early restoration of peace, though there was no official word on this.
Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who co-chaired the meeting with Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, said it was attended by representatives of 81 countries and international organisations.
The Swiss Foreign Ministry said the conference aims to finalise the talks at the level of national security advisers on principles for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.
"These principles should form the basis for the next stages of the peace process. Switzerland is making an important contribution to this through the conference in Davos," it said.
The fourth NSA meeting also included panel discussions on food security and humanitarian aspects.
The meeting was held a day before the start of the five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here to be attended by over 2,800 global leaders, including nearly 60 heads of state and government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin NSA Russia Ukraine Conflict Davos

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

