Pak's PTI party candidates were picked with little input: Imran Khan

Pakistan's jailed ex-premier Imran Khan has said that his party candidates for the February 8 elections were picked with his little input and he was largely unaware of ticket distribution among them.

Khan made these remarks on Saturday after attending court proceedings in the Toshakhana corruption case, according to a report by the Dawn newspaper.

Before the court proceedings began, about two dozen PTI workers and candidates of different constituencies complained to 71-year-old Khan about being denied party tickets.

He told them that the tickets were awarded with his little input and that he was unaware of their distribution. He explained to them that it was not possible for him to make a quick decision on the award of 850 tickets in a brief discussion with party leaders, the paper reported.

Khan also again accused his rival Nawaz Sharif of playing the match with the umpires of choice.

He said that a certified money launderer returned to Pakistan under the London Plan and was given a safe passage as the courts allegedly appeared to be lenient with his opponents.

In response to a question, if he was ready to hold dialogue with certain quarters, the former premier replied that he had been given the option for dialogue 18 months ago, but he had no idea of holding talks with whom and for what.

The only issue left for discussion is conducting free and fair elections, he added.

He expressed concerns over the resignation of two senior judges of the Supreme Court.

He believed all attempts being made against PTI's election symbol of bat were aimed at debilitating the party before elections, but it will fight till the last ball no matter what happens.