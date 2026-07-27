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Wipro, Databricks expand partnership to help firms scale enterprise AI

As part of the collaboration, the IT services company has created a dedicated Databricks business practice to develop industry-specific AI solutions and accelerators

Wipro had issued letter of intent to graduates in May last year, confirming their selection

Wipro expands Databricks tie-up to accelerate enterprise AI adoption (File Photo)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

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Wipro on Monday announced an expanded partnership with data and artificial intelligence (AI) company Databricks to help enterprises modernise their data infrastructure and speed up AI adoption.
 
As part of the collaboration, the IT services company has created a dedicated Databricks business practice to develop industry-specific AI solutions and accelerators.
 
The new business practice aims to help organisations move beyond fragmented data systems and isolated AI pilots to enterprise-wide AI deployments, the company said in a statement.
 
It will combine Databricks' capabilities in agentic AI, data modernisation, analytics and application development with Wipro Intelligence, the company's suite of AI platforms and solutions.
 
 
The practice will also use Databricks Genie, an AI assistant that enables business and technical users to interact with enterprise data using natural language. Wipro said it will leverage its agent-native delivery platform, WEGA, to help clients shift from legacy systems to AI-ready data architectures.

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"Our long-standing collaboration with Databricks reflects a shared commitment to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to measurable value," said Kanwar Singh, managing partner – Technology Services, Wipro Limited.
 
"The business practice will bring together platform specialists, consulting expertise and industry teams to co-create solutions that accelerate data transformation and enterprise-wide AI adoption," he added.
 
Wipro said the business practice builds on more than 300 agentic AI and data use cases delivered across sectors, including banking and financial services, healthcare, telecom, manufacturing and energy. The company added that Databricks recognised it as the 2025 Banking Partner of the Year and the 2026 Innovation Partner of the Year.
 
"Databricks helps companies unify data, analytics and AI with governance built in, all with the most efficient cost of ownership," said Kori O'Brien, senior vice-president, Partnerships, Databricks.
 
The companies said the business practice will develop AI-led offerings for sectors including banking, manufacturing, consumer goods, telecommunications and energy. It will also focus on finance transformation by applying agentic AI to financial planning and analysis processes to improve efficiency and optimise costs.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

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