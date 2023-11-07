close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

Oil prices up 1.5% as Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to supply cuts

Oil was rebounding after both benchmarks lost about 6 per cent in the week to November 3

Oil drums, Oil

Representative Image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 7 2023 | 0:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oil prices rose on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to extra voluntary oil supply cuts until the end of the year. Brent crude futures rose $1.25, or 1.47 per cent, to $86.14 a barrel by 1145 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.29, or 1.6 per cent, at $81.80.

Oil was rebounding after both benchmarks lost about 6 per cent in the week to November 3.

Saudi Arabia confirmed it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in December to keep output around 9 million bpd, a ministry of energy source said.

Russia also announced it would continue its additional voluntary cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December. The cuts could be extended into the first quarter of 2024 because of seasonally weaker oil demand at the start of every year and ongoing economic growth concerns.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30 bn in Q2 profits, down nearly 40%

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88 billion profit in Jan-Mar quarter

Saudi Arabia's economy suffers biggest contraction since 2020 on oil cuts

Ant Group receives Chinese government nod to roll out AI services

Citigroup considering at least 10% job cuts in major businesses: Report

Israeli forces cut off north Gaza; death toll passes 10,000, says report

Trump defiant at New York fraud trial, judge threatens to cut off testimony

India, Bhutan agree to extend energy partnership to non-hydro renewables

Topics : Oil Prices Saudi Arabia Brent crude economic growth

First Published: Nov 7 2023 | 0:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon