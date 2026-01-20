Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Oil steadies as investors assess US tariff threats over Greenland

Oil steadies as investors assess US tariff threats over Greenland

Fears of renewed trade war escalated after Trump said he would impose additional 10% levies from February 1 on goods imported from European nations if no deal on Greenland was reached

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Oil prices remained steady on Tuesday | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters London
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as investors monitored US President Donald Trump's threats of higher tariffs on ‍European states over his drive ​to acquire Greenland, while firmer global economic growth expectations and better-than-expected economic data from China gave a floor to prices. 

Brent futures for March shed 11 cents, or 0.17 per cent, at $63.83 a barrel at 0918 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude contract for February was down 49 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $58.95.

Trump's tariff ​threats over Greenland will not have an immediate impact on the oil balance, said PVM analyst Tamas Varga, adding that prices gained support from an upward revision of this year's global economic growth estimate by the International Monetary Fund and stronger diesel prices.

 

Fears of a renewed trade war escalated over the weekend after Trump said he would impose additional 10 per cent levies from February 1 on goods imported from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Britain, rising to 25 per cent on June 1 if no deal on Greenland was reached.

CHINA DATA SUPPORTS OIL

The oil market is also finding some support from better-than-expected fourth-quarter Chinese gross domestic product data released on Monday, said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore. 

Also Read

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Commerce dept pushing for major tweaks in SEZ norms to counter US tariffspremium

silver

Silver crosses ₹3 lakh per kg; rally strong but correction risks loom

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles slips 4%, nears 52-week low; here's why

US-Taiwan, US, Taiwan

US, Taiwan reach trade agreement, slashing tariffs on Taiwanese goods

Oil Price outlook

Crude oil price outlook: Brent crude to average $56 in 2026, WTI near $49

"This resilience in ‌the world's top oil importer provided a ​lift to demand sentiment," he said.

China's economy grew 5.0 per cent last year, the data showed, while China's refinery throughput in 2025 also climbed, edging up 4.1 per cent year-on-year, while crude oil output grew 1.5 per cent data from the world's top oil importer ‍showed on Monday.

Markets are also keeping a close eye on Venezuela's oil sector after Trump said the US would run the industry after its capture ‍of ‌Nicolas Maduro.

Vitol offered ​Venezuelan oil to Chinese buyers at discounts of ‍about $5 per barrel to ICE Brent for April delivery, multiple trade sources said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

Top EU official questions Trump's trustworthiness over Greenland threat

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU on cusp of free trade pact with India: Ursula von der Leyen at Davos

Malaysia flag

Asean won't endorse election in military-ruled Myanmar, says Malaysia

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

US, Europe to find way out of Greenland dispute: American Treasury chief

Trump

Trump calls out Britain's 'great stupidity' over Chagos Islands handover

Topics : Oil prcies Crude Oil Price US tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWhy are Market Down TodayIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today