Opec+ agrees in principle to keep oil output targets steady in Dec

Opec+ oil-producing countries have agreed in principle to keep their December oil output targets steady at a meeting on Sunday, three people ‌with knowledge of the matter told ​Reuters, in line with ​expectations that further output policy adjustments won't occur until next year.

Sunday's ​online meeting of seven core Opec+ members - Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman - comes as Gulf members have been boosting exports that have been disrupted for months ​by the Iran war. Most, however, are still pumping well ‌below their output targets.

All three people declined to be ​identified.

Opec+ comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia.

In September, Opec+ completed the phased rollback of a 1.65 million-barrel-per-day supply ‌cut first agreed ​in 2023. Disruption caused by the ‌Iran war has meant Gulf producers are falling below ‌their quotas.

Reuters reported in July that Opec+ was likely to ​make no changes to its targets during the fourth quarter as it turns its focus to 2027 ​quota negotiations.

The group still has one more layer of production cuts of about 2 million bpd covering ‌most members through the end of 2026.

Opec+ needs to finalise ‌a review of members' production capacity during the fourth quarter before setting the 2027 baselines that will determine future quotas and shape plans to unwind those cuts, sources have said.