Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Orthodox Christmas: Why some believers celebrate it 13 days after Dec 25

While much of the world has Christmas in the rearview mirror by now, people in some Eastern Orthodox traditions will celebrate the holy day on Sunday

People visit St John the Baptist Church on the eve of the Christmas festival, in Thane on Thursday.

People visit St John the Baptist Church on the eve of the Christmas festival, in Thane on Thursday.

AP Moscow
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While much of the world has Christmas in the rearview mirror by now, people in some Eastern Orthodox traditions will celebrate the holy day on Sunday.
Certain Eastern Orthodox churches, including those in Russian and other traditions, follow the ancient Julian calendar, which runs 13 days later than the Gregorian calendar, used by Catholic and Protestant churches as well as by much of the secular world for everyday use.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Other Orthodox, including those in the Greek tradition and, now, some Ukrainian churches, celebrate Christmas on the same date as Western churches.
Why are there different dates for Christmas?

Technically, there aren't. All Eastern Orthodox agree that December 25 is the date of Christmas, or the Feast of the Nativity, as they call it. The question is whether December 25 falls on December 25 or January 7. That requires a little unpacking.
The ancient church set its religious feasts based on the Julian calendar, but after more than a millennium, that calendar had increasingly gotten out of alignment with the solar year. Sixteenth century Pope Gregory XIII approved a revised, more astronomically precise calendar, which bears his name.
It abruptly shifted the calendar several days forward to make up for lost time (literally) and added a more precise calculation of leap years. Protestant churches eventually followed the Catholic lead in adopting the calendar, as did secular governments.
All Eastern Orthodox kept to the old calendar until 1923, when an inter-Orthodox gathering adopted a revised Julian calendar that essentially mirrors the Gregorian. Most (but not all) churches in the Greek Orthodox tradition have adopted this, as have those in Romanian, Bulgarian and other traditions.
But the Russian Orthodox Church, the largest communion in Eastern Orthodoxy, has stayed on the old calendar, observing Christmas on January 7 on the new calendar, as have Serbian, Georgian and some other Orthodox.
Complications in Ukraine

In Ukraine, which traditionally has observed Christmas on January 7, the matter has taken on political dimensions in a time of war and schism. The government of Ukraine declared December 25 to be Christmas in an assertion of national identity and cultural independence from Russia and its associations with the later date.
The newer Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which received recognition from the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople in 2019, observed Christmas on December 25.

Also Read

Christmas 2023: Know the importance of lighting candles on Christmas

Merry Christmas 2023: History, significance, top 50 wishes, quotes to share

Temporary bridge set up for Christmas festivities in Kerala collapses

SL to investigate claims of intelligence complicity in 2019 Easter bombing

Migrant caravan in southern Mexico marks Christmas Day by trudging onward

Taiwan says Chinese balloons are harassment and a threat to air safety

Bangladesh's main Oppn party calls train fire 'sabotage', demands UN probe

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Tajikistan; no loss of lives, property

Toll reaches 100 as survivors found in homes smashed by Japan earthquakes

Anti-Terrorism Court summons Imran Khan in case related to May 9 protests

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church which claims independence but has historic ties to Moscow and faces an effective ban in pending legislation is observing Christmas on January 7.
What about North America?

In the United States, observances vary even within traditions. Churches in the Greek and Antiochian traditions, along with the Orthodox Church in America, observed Christmas on December 25. Some churches in the Slavic tradition, including Serbian and smaller Russian churches, will observe it January 7.
In the small American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese of North America with roots in present-day Ukraine and Slovakia parishes can choose their date. About a third are on the new calendar.
I have the difficulty or excitement of celebrating twice, said its leader, Metropolitan Gregory of Nyssa, based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Some parishes are observing Theophany (Epiphany) on Saturday, marking Jesus' baptism, while others will be celebrating his birth the following day.
How do Eastern Orthodox observe Christmas?

Traditions vary, but typically the big worship service is the night before this year on Saturday night.
In Serbian Orthodox churches, worship often begins with a short outdoor ceremony involving the burning of an oak branch or young oak tree, accompanied by a full-throated proclamation of the birth of Christ.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Christmas christian Christianity Easter Jesus Christ Jesus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon