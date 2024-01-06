Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Tajikistan; no loss of lives, property

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale has jolted Tajikistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale has jolted Tajikistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:42 am (IST). The NCS said its depth was registered at 80 kilometers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 06-01-2024, 06:42:47 IST, Lat: 37.24 & Long: 71.74, Depth: 80 Km, Region: Tajikistan."
So far, no casualty or loss of property has been reported. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nepal earthquake: India releases helpline number for urgent assistance

Tremors felt in Bengal as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Islamabad; no loss of life, property

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

157 killed as strong earthquake jolts Nepal's mountainous western region

Toll reaches 100 as survivors found in homes smashed by Japan earthquakes

Anti-Terrorism Court summons Imran Khan in case related to May 9 protests

Covid-19 peaks in Singapore but doctors watching out for possible surges

Group representing Meta, X sues Ohio over law that curbs social media usage

Trump attacks Biden over 'threat to democracy' remark in his campaign

Topics : Tajikistan Earthquake Earthquake prediction earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon