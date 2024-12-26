Business Standard

Over 10k migrants died in 2024 trying to reach Spain by sea, says aid group

Tens of thousands of migrants left West Africa in 2024 for Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago close to the African coast that has increasingly been used as a stepping stone to continental Europe

Spain's interior ministry says more than 57, 700 migrants reached Spain by boat until Dec. 15 this year. | Representative Photo: Reuters

AP Madrid
Dec 26 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

More than 10,000 migrants died while trying to reach Spain by sea this year, a report released by a Spanish migration rights group said on Thursday.

On average, that means 30 migrants died every day this year attempting to reach the country by boat, Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders) said. Overall deaths rose 58% compared to last year, the report added.

Tens of thousands of migrants left West Africa in 2024 for the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago close to the African coast that has increasingly been used as a stepping stone to continental Europe.

Caminando Fronteras said most of the 10,457 deaths recorded up until Dec. 15. took place along that crossing, the so-called Atlantic route considered one of the world's most dangerous.

 

The organization compiles its figures from families of migrants and official statistics of those rescued. It included 1,538 children and 421 women among the dead. April and May were the deadliest months, the report said.

Caminando Fronteras also noted a sharp increase in 2024 in boats leaving from Mauritania, which it said became the main departure point on the route to the Canary Islands.

In February, Spain pledged 210 million euros (around $218 million) in aid to Mauritania to help it crack down on human smugglers and prevent boats from taking off.

Spain's interior ministry says more than 57, 700 migrants reached Spain by boat until Dec. 15 this year, a roughly 12% increase from the same period last year. The vast majority of them came through the Atlantic route.

