Over 30 killed in clashes between Druze militias, Sunni Bedouin in Syria

Over 30 killed in clashes between Druze militias, Sunni Bedouin in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported at least 37 people killed, including two children, in the clashes between armed groups from the Druze religious minority

Syria, Opposition rebels, Syrians with weapons

The interior ministry in a statement called the situation a dangerous escalation that comes in the absence of the relevant official institutions. Photo: AP/PTI

AP Damascus
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Clashes between local militias and clans in Syria's Sweida province have killed more than 30 people and injured nearly 100, and government forces were being sent to the area to restore order, authorities said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported at least 37 people killed, including two children, in the clashes between armed groups from the Druze religious minority and Sunni Bedouin clans around the province. The UK-based war monitor reported that military convoys were sent to the area to reinforce security checkpoints. 

The observatory said the clashes had started after a series of kidnappings between both groups, which began when members of a Bedouin tribe in the area set up a checkpoint where they attacked and robbed a young Druze man.

 

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the observatory, said the conflict started with the kidnapping and robbery of a Druze vegetable seller, leading to tit-for-tat attacks and kidnappings.

Syria's defence and interior ministries were deploying personnel to the area to attempt to restore order. 

The interior ministry in a statement called the situation a dangerous escalation that comes in the absence of the relevant official institutions, which has led to an exacerbation of the state of chaos, the deterioration of the security situation, and the inability of the local community to contain the situation despite repeated calls for calm.

Factions from the Druze minority have been suspicious of the new authorities in Damascus after former President Bashar Assad fell in a lightning rebel offensive led by Sunni Islamist insurgent groups in December. Earlier this year, Druze groups in Sweida clashed with security forces from the new government. 

The Druze religious sect is a minority group that began as a 10th-century offshoot of Ismailism, a branch of Shiite Islam. In Syria, they largely live in the southern Sweida province and some suburbs of Damascus, mainly in Jaramana and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya to the south.

The Druze developed their own militias during the country's nearly 14-year civil war. Since Assad's fall, different Druze factions have been at odds over whether to integrate with the new government and armed forces.

militants Syria Shia-Sunni divide

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

