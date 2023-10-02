Pak Caretaker PM summons Apex Committee Meeting to discuss law and order

Following the Mastung attack, Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has summoned a National Apex Committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss the law and order situation in the country, reported ARY News.

According to the details, the meeting will be held in Islamabad and will be attended by civil and military top brass.

In the meeting, the overall law and order situation in the country will be reviewed along with the progress on the National Action Plan, ARY News reported citing sources.

Moreover, the head of intelligence agencies will brief the participants on the law and order situation and measures taken to wipe out terrorists from the country.

They will also discuss launching a country-wide operation against illegal foreign nationals.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reaffirmed that Pakistan armed forces' operation against terrorists would continue unabated and they will not stop till terrorism is rooted out of the country, reported ARY News citing quoting military's media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations noted that the Army Chief made these comments during his visit to Quetta, where he was informed about the recent terrorist attacks in Mastung and Zhob.

Munir further said that such terror incidents on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal show the "ill intent of the Khawarij, who have the backing of state sponsors of terrorism". He stressed that these terrorists and their facilitators who do not have any link with religion and ideology are proxies of the enemies of Pakistan and its people.

COAS Munir also highlighted that the people of Pakistan have rejected terrorists' pseudo ideology and propaganda of their facilitators and hence they are fully committed to peace, economic progress, and human development.

Moreover, the Army Chief praised the bravery and resilience of Balochistan police and law enforcement personnel, ARY News reported. He further reassured support and cooperation to their families and stressed that the terrorists, their abettors and facilitators will not be spared.