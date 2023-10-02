close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Pak Caretaker PM summons Apex Committee Meeting to discuss law and order

According to the details, the meeting will be held in Islamabad and will be attended by civil and military top brass

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

In the meeting, the overall law and order situation in the country will be reviewed along with the progress on the National Action Plan, ARY News reported citing sources.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following the Mastung attack, Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has summoned a National Apex Committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss the law and order situation in the country, reported ARY News.
According to the details, the meeting will be held in Islamabad and will be attended by civil and military top brass.
In the meeting, the overall law and order situation in the country will be reviewed along with the progress on the National Action Plan, ARY News reported citing sources.
Moreover, the head of intelligence agencies will brief the participants on the law and order situation and measures taken to wipe out terrorists from the country.
They will also discuss launching a country-wide operation against illegal foreign nationals.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reaffirmed that Pakistan armed forces' operation against terrorists would continue unabated and they will not stop till terrorism is rooted out of the country, reported ARY News citing quoting military's media wing.

Also Read

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister

Pakistan election can take place even before 2024: Caretaker PM Kakar

Announcing date for elections beyond mandate for interim govt: Pakistan PM

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq to head Pakistan's Cricket Technical Committee

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

China's new anti-espionage law sending a chill through foreign corporations

Late-night shows return as actors resume talks to end standoff of writers'

Will be in courtroom for New York trial scrutinising biz practices: Trump

Dominican Republic V-P Raquel Pena Rodriguez to visit India from Oct 3-5

LA Mayor urges India to open consulate in America's 2nd-largest city

The Inter-Services Public Relations noted that the Army Chief made these comments during his visit to Quetta, where he was informed about the recent terrorist attacks in Mastung and Zhob.
Munir further said that such terror incidents on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal show the "ill intent of the Khawarij, who have the backing of state sponsors of terrorism". He stressed that these terrorists and their facilitators who do not have any link with religion and ideology are proxies of the enemies of Pakistan and its people.
COAS Munir also highlighted that the people of Pakistan have rejected terrorists' pseudo ideology and propaganda of their facilitators and hence they are fully committed to peace, economic progress, and human development.
Moreover, the Army Chief praised the bravery and resilience of Balochistan police and law enforcement personnel, ARY News reported. He further reassured support and cooperation to their families and stressed that the terrorists, their abettors and facilitators will not be spared.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Law and order military

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon