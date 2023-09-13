Pak court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan in cipher case till Sep 26

A special court in Pakistan on Wednesday extended judicial remand of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in the cipher case till September 26.

The special court newly formed to hear cases related to the Official Secrets Act, 1923 Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain conducted the hearing of the cipher case inside the Attock Jail where the former prime minister is currently lodged.

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also produced in court on Wednesday following the completion of his 14-day judicial remand.