Home / World News / Pak, Russia to expand road, rail connectivity for access to warm waters

Pak, Russia to expand road, rail connectivity for access to warm waters

The initiative aims to transform Pakistan into a strategic transit hub by enhancing trade corridors and logistical routes extending to Russia and Central Asia

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the publication of the first issue of Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to collaborate on establishing a robust rail and road network to link the South Asian country with Central Asia and Russia, providing landlocked states direct access to warm waters, a media report said on Friday.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Andrey Sergeyevich Nikitin, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) ministerial conference in Tianjin, China, agreed to accelerate infrastructure development across the region to facilitate trade and economic integration.

The initiative aims to transform Pakistan into a strategic transit hub by enhancing trade corridors and logistical routes extending to Russia and Central Asia, Geo News reported.

 

Highlighting Pakistan's ongoing modernisation efforts, Khan said the country was digitising its transport infrastructure, introducing barrier-free motorways, mandatory e-tagging, and comprehensive CCTV surveillance.

He said the reforms were part of Pakistan's broader goal to optimise regional connectivity and cross-border trade.

Deputy Minister Nikitin acknowledged the potential of Pakistan-Russia cooperation in transforming regional trade dynamics and reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to pursuing joint transport and infrastructure projects with Islamabad.

Pakistan and Afghanistan last month agreed to advance the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) rail project, a key step toward regional connectivity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a telephonic conversation, agreed to work closely for an early finalisation of the framework agreement.

The railway project to link Pakistan with Central Asia through Afghanistan is vital in improving interconnectivity in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Pakistan Road construction

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

