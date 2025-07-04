Friday, July 04, 2025 | 06:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russia becomes 1st country to recognise Taliban's rule in Afghanistan

Russia becomes 1st country to recognise Taliban's rule in Afghanistan

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it had received credentials from Afghanistan's newly appointed Ambassador Gul Hassan Hassan

The official recognition of the Afghan government will foster productive bilateral cooperation.

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 6:32 AM IST

Russia on Thursday became the first country to formally recognise the Taliban's government in Afghanistan since it seized power in 2021, after Moscow removed the group from its list of outlawed organisations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it had received credentials from Afghanistan's newly appointed Ambassador Gul Hassan Hassan.

The official recognition of the Afghan government will foster productive bilateral cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry called it a historic step, and quoted Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as welcoming the decision as "a good example for other countries.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US and Nato forces. Since then, they have sought international recognition while also enforcing their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

 

While no country had formally recognised the Taliban administration until now, the group had engaged in high-level talks with many nations and established some diplomatic ties with countries including China and the United Arab Emirates.

Still, the Taliban government has been relatively isolated on the world stage, largely over its restrictions on women.

Although the Taliban initially promised a more moderate rule than during their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, it started to enforce restrictions on women and girls soon after the 2021 takeover.

Women are barred from most jobs and public places, including parks, baths and gyms, while girls are banned from education beyond sixth grade.

Russian officials have recently been emphasising the need to engage with the Taliban to help stabilise Afghanistan, and lifted a ban on the Taliban in April.

Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan, Dmitry Zhirnov, said in remarks broadcast by state Channel One television that the decision to officially recognise the Taliban government was made by President Vladimir Putin on advice from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Zhirnov said the decision proves Russia's sincere striving for the development of full-fledged relations with Afghanistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Taliban Russia Afghanistan

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 6:32 AM IST

