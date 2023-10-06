close
Pakistan bans export of 212 items to Afghanistan after imposing import fees

The country has put a ban on the export of 17 types of clothes, all types of vehicle tires, tea leaves, cosmetics and dozens of toiletries

Pakistan

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:56 AM IST
Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce has banned the export of 212 items to Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.
ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.
The country has put a ban on the export of 17 types of clothes, all types of vehicle tires, tea leaves, cosmetics and dozens of toiletries.
Similarly, nuts, dry and fresh fruits, home appliances including fridges, refrigerators, air conditioners, juicers, and mixer blenders have also been banned from being taken to Afghanistan.
The ban comes a day after Pakistan imposed a ten per cent processing fee on several items imported under the Afghan transit trade agreement.
A customs department notification said: "In exercise of the powers conferred by section 18D of the Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969), the Federal Government is pleased to impose processing fee at the rate of ten per cent ad valorem on the following Afghan transit Commercial goods imported into Afghanistan in transit via Pakistan."

The items affected include confectioneries, chocolates, footwear, various machinery, blankets, home textiles, and garments.
Pakistan has formulated a new strategy to curb financial losses to the exchequer from the Afghan transit trade.
Sources told ARY News that Pakistan suffered an annual financial loss of Pakistani rupee (PKR) 180 billion from the Afghan transit trade. To curb the financial losses, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) formulated a new strategy to stop smuggling of the transit commodities.
The documents mentioned that Pakistan would take a 100 per cent guarantee of all luxury items in the Afghan transit trade.
The Pakistan government has decided to end the smuggling of luxury items through the Afghan transit trade following the recommendations of the Special Investment Facilitations Council's (SIFC) apex committee.
According to the documents, a ban was imposed on the exports of several luxury commodities including tyres, fabrics, cosmetics, tiles and other items until their clearance from the relevant authorities, as per ARY News.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Afghanistan

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:56 AM IST

