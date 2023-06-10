close

Pakistan budget targets 'artificial, non-realistic': Imran Khan's party

The Pakistan government on Friday unveiled a Rs 14.4 trillion budget for 2023-24 as it battled to fend off a looming default due to shrinking foreign reserves

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pakistan

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party leaders have criticised the budget announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, describing it as artificial and unrealistic, and accused him of figure fudging of Rs 1 trillion in the amount of interest payments and non-tax revenue.

The Pakistan government on Friday unveiled a Rs 14.4 trillion budget for 2023-24 as it battled to fend off a looming default due to shrinking foreign reserves.

Dar, who presented the budget in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, said the government will target a growth rate of 3.5 per cent in the coming fiscal year.

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan Budget

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

