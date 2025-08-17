Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistan floods kill 220, forecasters warn heavier monsoon rains ahead

Pakistan floods kill 220, forecasters warn heavier monsoon rains ahead

Hundreds of rescue workers are still searching for survivors in Buner, one of several places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where torrential rains and cloudbursts caused massive flooding

pakistan Flag

Flooding in a northwest Pakistani district has killed at least 220 people. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Buner
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Flooding in a northwest Pakistani district has killed at least 220 people, officials said Saturday, as rescuers pulled 63 more bodies overnight from homes flattened by flash floods and landslides, with forecasts of more rain in the coming days.

One eyewitness, who escaped the deluges in Buner, described seeing floodwaters carrying hundreds of boulders and tons of rocks crashing down.

Hundreds of rescue workers are still searching for survivors in Buner, one of several places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where torrential rains and cloudbursts caused massive flooding on Friday, said Mohammad Suhail, a spokesman for the emergency services. Dozens of homes were swept away.

 

First responders have been trying to recover bodies from the worst-hit villages of Pir Baba and Malik Pura, where most of the fatalities were, said Kashif Qayyum, a deputy commissioner in Buner.

Local police officer Imtiaz Khan, who narrowly escaped the deluges, said floodwaters carrying hundreds of boulders struck and flattened homes within minutes.

Also Read

Flood, Varanasi Flood, UP Flood

Rain batters North India; Yamuna rises in Delhi, floods hit hill states

kolkata Rains

Army called in as heavy rain floods parts of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

floods, flooding

Nearly 200 homes damaged as officials survey aftermath of New Mexico flood

Boats sit after being washed ashore following deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas, U.S., July 5, 2025

Over 100 dead, 160 still missing after deadly floods, says Texas Guv

Australia Flood, Flood

Texas floods leave 51 dead, 27 girls missing as rescue efforts continue

A stream near Pir Baba village in Buner swelled without warning. At first, we thought it was a normal flash flood, but when tons of rocks came crashing down with the water, 60 to 70 houses were swept away in moments, Khan told The Associated Press, adding that many bodies were left mutilated.

Our police station was washed away too and if we hadn't climbed to higher ground, we would not have survived," Khan said.

Pakistan's Meteorological Department predicted torrential rains in the coming days and warned that monsoon activity was likely to intensify from Sunday onwards, including in the north and northwest.

Higher-than-normal monsoon rainfall  Rescuers said they saw large swathes of Pir Baba village destroyed, wrecked homes, and giant rocks filling the streets as the water started to recede.

It was not just the floodwater, it was a flood of boulders as well, which we saw for the first time in our lives," said Sultan Syed, 45, who suffered a broken arm.

Mohammad Khan, 53, said the floods came so fast that many could not leave their homes.

Most victims died before reaching the hospital, said Mohammad Tariq, a doctor in Buner. Many among the dead were children and men, while women were away in the hills collecting firewood and grazing cattle."  Pakistani leaders, including the prime minister and president, offered their condolences to the families of the dead and said they were praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, said efforts were underway to repair roads and other damaged infrastructure.

Pakistan has received higher-than-normal monsoon rainfall this year, which experts link to climate change, triggering floods and mudslides that have killed some 541 people since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Grief and sorrow everywhere'  Mourners attended mass funerals on Saturday, while authorities supplied tents and food to people in Buner.

Local cleric Mufti Fazal had led funeral prayers at multiple locations since Friday morning. Before yesterday's floods, the area was bustling with life. Now, there is grief and sorrow everywhere."  Schoolteacher Suleman Khan lost 25 members of his extended family. He and his brother survived only because they were away from home when the floods hit his village Qadar Nagar.

In Pir Baba, mourners laid out the covered bodies of their loved ones on wooden bedframes or bore them aloft ahead of burials. In a hospital, paramedics placed blocks of ice next to the deceased or comforted the injured.

According to the provincial disaster management authority, at least 351 people have died in rain-related incidents this week across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tourists trapped in flood-hit areas  In India-controlled Kashmir, rescuers scoured the remote village of Chositi in the district of Kishtwar on Saturday, looking for dozens of missing people after it was hit by flash floods two days earlier, killing 60 and injuring some 150, about 50 in critical condition.

Thursday's floods struck during an annual Hindu pilgrimage in the area. Authorities have rescued over 300 people, while some 4,000 pilgrims have been evacuated to safety.

Such cloudbursts are increasingly common in India's Himalayan regions and Pakistan's northern areas, and experts have said climate change is a contributing factor.

Pakistani officials said rescuers since Thursday have evacuated more than 3,500 tourists trapped in flood-hit areas across the country.

Many travelers have ignored government warnings about avoiding vulnerable regions in the north and northwest.

Pakistan witnessed its worst-ever monsoon season in 2022. It killed more than 1,700 people and caused an estimated USD 40 billion in damage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China stocks, China stock market

China's $11 trillion stock market is a headache for both Xi, Trump

Melania Trump, putin, trump

'Consider children': US First Lady urges Putin in letter to end Ukraine war

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Trump tells Zelenskyy that Putin wants more land, urges Kyiv to make a deal

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Oil markets steady as Trump, Putin target full Ukraine peace deal

Pakistan floods

Pakistan floods: Over 300 dead, rescue ops on as rains wreck homes, roads

Topics : tidal flooding Floods Pakistan natural calamities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon