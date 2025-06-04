Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / World News / Trump says Putin vowed strong retaliation for Ukraine's drone attack

Trump says Putin vowed strong retaliation for Ukraine's drone attack

Donald Trump said Putin warned of a strong response to Ukraine's drone attacks during a call. They also discussed Iran, with Trump insisting Tehran must not obtain nuclear weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed interest in engaging in talks aimed at reaching a new nuclear agreement with Tehran. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned him during a phone call that Moscow would respond to recent drone attacks by Ukraine.
 
Trump revealed that the two leaders discussed the situation during a call that lasted over an hour. “We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
 
He added, “President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.” Trump described the conversation as “a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace.”
 

Russia warns of military response

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin indicated that it was considering military options in response to Ukrainian operations deep inside Russian territory. Russian officials also accused the West of playing a role in the attacks.
 
Moscow urged both the United States and the United Kingdom to rein in Kyiv following these incidents, which Ukrainian officials have praised as signs of their continued resistance, even after more than three years of conflict.

British and American officials, however, stated they had no prior knowledge of the recent drone strikes, which targeted Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers.

Iran's nuclear programme also discussed

Trump said his conversation with Putin also included discussions about Iran and its nuclear ambitions. “I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement,” Trump wrote.
 
He added that Putin had shown interest in engaging in talks aimed at reaching a new nuclear agreement with Tehran.
 
“President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion,” Trump wrote.
 
He criticised Iran for delaying key decisions, stating, “It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!”

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

