BSF foils Pak's smuggling bid, seizes over 5 kg heroin along IB in Jammu

The search operation was launched at around 6 am after a Pakistani drone was seen hovering over the Indian side, the officials said

Press Trust of India Jammu
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Security forces on Monday foiled a major narcotic smuggling attempt from across the International Border here with the recovery of two bags, dropped by a Pakistani drone and containing over five kg of heroin worth over Rs 25 crore in the international market, officials said.

The recovery was made near Border Outpost Jatinder in R S Pura sector during a joint search operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and police, the officials said.

The search operation was launched at around 6 am after a Pakistani drone was seen hovering over the Indian side, the officials said.

They said two bags containing 10 packets of heroin weighing 5.300 kgs were seized during the operation which was still continuing when last reports were received.

 

The recovery of such a huge quantity of heroin thwarted a major smuggling attempt from Pakistan, the officials said, adding police have registered a case.

Topics : BSF border security force Smuggling Jammu Pakistan

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
