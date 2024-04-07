Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pakistan set to repay $1 bn against Eurobond to reduce stock of debt

The move will reduce the stock of the debt acquired through selling Eurobonds and Sukuks (bond-like instruments used in Islamic finance) in international markets to below $ 7 billion

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

Photo: Unsplash

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan is set to repay a foreign debt worth $ 1 billion against a 10-year Eurobond maturing in the middle of this month which will reduce the stock of the debt acquired through the selling of bonds in international markets to below $ 7 billion.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) told The Express Tribune that it was ready to repay the bond anytime and was waiting to receive instructions to do so from the finance ministry.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The move will reduce the stock of the debt acquired through selling Eurobonds and Sukuks (bond-like instruments used in Islamic finance) in international markets to below $ 7 billion.
This has enhanced the country's capacity to repay all the upcoming maturing foreign debt on time.
Following the repayment of $ 1 billion in April, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves will experience a decline. However, the anticipated International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche of $ 1.1 billion, likely to be received by the end of April, is expected to restore the reserves back to over the $ 8 billion mark.
Topline Securities CEO Muhammad Sohail said the recent increases in inflows from foreign portfolio investors purchasing shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and treasury bills, coupled with the SBP's gradual acquisition of US dollars from the market, were contributing to the management of regular debt repayments.

Also Read

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

On the cusp of elections, Pakistan needs to get past 'lock him up' politics

Pakistan elections: Results for 12 seats announced, parties neck and neck

Havildar Preeti Rajak becomes first woman to hold Subedar rank in Army

Local elections in Poland test PM Tusk's new govt after 4 months in power

UNGA Prez Francis lauds digitalisation, infrastructure investment in India

Protests erupt in Israel demading Netanyahu's resignation, early elections

At least eight killed, 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Iranian commander renews vow to revenge Syria strike that killed 2 generals

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan government Pakistanis Pakistan Pakistan army Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon